Aamal Company Initiates Negotiations To Acquire Hepworth PME Qatar

Doha, Qatar: Aamal Company (“Aamal”), one of the region's leading diversified companies, announces that it has commenced negotiations to acquire a stake in or the entirety of Hepworth PME Qatar. It should be noted that the ownership of the target company is split between a related party and an unrelated party, and that the acquisition will be through one of Aamal Company's subsidiaries.

Established in 2003, Hepworth PME Qatar is a leading manufacturer and supplier of high-quality thermoplastic piping systems, serving Qatar's building and construction, civil engineering, and industrial sectors. The Company offers comprehensive piping solutions, including pipes, fittings, valves, pumps, measurement and control systems, and jointing equipment and accessories.

This potential acquisition aligns with Aamal's strategic objective to expand its industrial manufacturing segment, enhancing its product portfolio and market presence in line with Qatar's National Vision 2030.

Further disclosures will be made as negotiations progress and in accordance with regulatory requirements.