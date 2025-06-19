Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Israel Projects One to Two Weeks for Attacking Nuclear Sites

2025-06-19 03:25:45
(MENAFN) Israeli press sources reported on Wednesday that Israel anticipates finalizing its offensive on Iran’s nuclear infrastructure within a span of one to two weeks.

As disclosed by Army Radio, “The Israeli army estimates that within about a week, it will be possible to complete the attack on all nuclear targets in Iran,” based on internal military evaluations.

The broadcaster also noted that this schedule might extend by an extra week, while underscoring that these figures are still initial projections.

According to Army Radio, the current aerial campaign is primarily focused on striking Iranian nuclear installations, missile-launching platforms, and anti-aircraft defense networks.

However, the report also highlighted concerns within the Israeli military that the ongoing confrontation could prolong beyond their expectations—a development they are actively trying to prevent.

In a related update, a news outlet reported on Tuesday that Israeli defense authorities similarly believe their goals concerning Iran’s nuclear initiatives could be reached within a week or two.

The outlet further alleged that approximately 40 percent of Iran’s ballistic missile systems have already been either dismantled or disabled by Israeli strikes.

This reported damage is said to have reduced the volume of missile attacks from Iran over the past two days.

“According to Israeli military estimates, Iran is not holding back its missiles for a longer conflict but is struggling to coordinate larger-scale attacks,” the website reported.

