403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Israel Projects One to Two Weeks for Attacking Nuclear Sites
(MENAFN) Israeli press sources reported on Wednesday that Israel anticipates finalizing its offensive on Iran’s nuclear infrastructure within a span of one to two weeks.
As disclosed by Army Radio, “The Israeli army estimates that within about a week, it will be possible to complete the attack on all nuclear targets in Iran,” based on internal military evaluations.
The broadcaster also noted that this schedule might extend by an extra week, while underscoring that these figures are still initial projections.
According to Army Radio, the current aerial campaign is primarily focused on striking Iranian nuclear installations, missile-launching platforms, and anti-aircraft defense networks.
However, the report also highlighted concerns within the Israeli military that the ongoing confrontation could prolong beyond their expectations—a development they are actively trying to prevent.
In a related update, a news outlet reported on Tuesday that Israeli defense authorities similarly believe their goals concerning Iran’s nuclear initiatives could be reached within a week or two.
The outlet further alleged that approximately 40 percent of Iran’s ballistic missile systems have already been either dismantled or disabled by Israeli strikes.
This reported damage is said to have reduced the volume of missile attacks from Iran over the past two days.
“According to Israeli military estimates, Iran is not holding back its missiles for a longer conflict but is struggling to coordinate larger-scale attacks,” the website reported.
As disclosed by Army Radio, “The Israeli army estimates that within about a week, it will be possible to complete the attack on all nuclear targets in Iran,” based on internal military evaluations.
The broadcaster also noted that this schedule might extend by an extra week, while underscoring that these figures are still initial projections.
According to Army Radio, the current aerial campaign is primarily focused on striking Iranian nuclear installations, missile-launching platforms, and anti-aircraft defense networks.
However, the report also highlighted concerns within the Israeli military that the ongoing confrontation could prolong beyond their expectations—a development they are actively trying to prevent.
In a related update, a news outlet reported on Tuesday that Israeli defense authorities similarly believe their goals concerning Iran’s nuclear initiatives could be reached within a week or two.
The outlet further alleged that approximately 40 percent of Iran’s ballistic missile systems have already been either dismantled or disabled by Israeli strikes.
This reported damage is said to have reduced the volume of missile attacks from Iran over the past two days.
“According to Israeli military estimates, Iran is not holding back its missiles for a longer conflict but is struggling to coordinate larger-scale attacks,” the website reported.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Stabull Finance Launches Long-Term Liquidity Mining Program, Activates Cross-Chain Swaps & Expands Ecosystem Support
- Dremes To Give Away A Lamborghini In Wild New Crypto Game Campaign
- Zebec Network Acquires Science Card, Expanding Mission-Driven Finance For Universities
- Xfunded Reports Over $1.2M In Payouts And 18,000 Challenges Sold In First Year Of Operation
- Visby Management Reiterates Superior Offer To LCL Resources
- Peymo Debuts All-In-One World's First AI Powered Digital Banking Platform
- FBS Leads The Way With The Best Trading Conditions 2025 Award
CommentsNo comment