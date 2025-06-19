JCB Phone Launches New Rugged Smartphone Range To Power Global Expansion

MENAFN - Pressat)– JCB Phone today unveiled its latest lineup of rugged smartphones, the JCB Toughphone E10, M20, and P20, as the company embarks on international expansion across Europe, Africa, Australasia and Latin America. Engineered for professionals in construction, logistics, agriculture, and emergency services, the new range delivers a powerful combination of durability, intelligent design, and performance in the toughest conditions.

At the heart of the launch is the JCB Toughphone E10, a slim, ultra-tough smartphone built for modern B2B deployments. Featuring Android 15, eSIM support, and multi-day battery life, it delivers serious enterprise capability. Ideal for fleet rollouts, the E10 combines outstanding value with premium rugged credentials including IP69K/MIL-STD-810H ratings, night vision camera, and 1.8m drop protection.

The Toughphone M20 and P20 models are designed to go further, packing heavyweight features for demanding users. With massive battery capacity, high-brightness displays, and enhanced durability, they're built to be the ultimate reliable business tools for long shifts in extreme conditions. The P20 also becomes JCB Phone's first device to feature an integrated thermal imaging sensor, which is perfect for inspection, diagnostics, and safety monitoring in complex environments.

The launch follows strong growth in the UK and a strategic investment in leadership to support international scale. In early 2025, JCB Phone appointed Pete Cunningham as Chief Strategy Officer and Chris Millington as Global Sales Director, combining decades of experience in mobile strategy and rugged device distribution.

“We've built a solid foundation in the UK, and now we're focused on scaling internationally,” said Roy Taylor, CEO of JCB Phone.“This new range reflects what our customers have told us they need: tough, dependable smartphones with practical features that work in extreme conditions, all at a price point that makes sense for business.”

Industry experts remain optimistic about the rugged category. Ben Wood, Chief Analyst at CCS Insight commented.“While the rugged smartphone market has contracted over the past few years, there's still a clear opportunity for companies that are lean, flexible and truly focused on customer needs. JCB Phone is well-positioned to meet that demand with a widely recognised brand and a clear product vision.”

The new JCB Toughphones will be available across Europe immediately, with rollout to Africa, Australasia and Latin America to follow.

Press Contact: ... Website :