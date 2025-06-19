HLTH Inc. Unveils HLTH.Rad - A Bold New Global Gathering For Imaging Innovators Co-Located With HLTH Europe 2026 In Amsterdam
Set to take place 17–18 June 2026 in Amsterdam, and co-located with the region's leading health innovation event, HLTH Europe, is designed to spotlight the next wave of imaging breakthroughs - from AI-driven diagnostics and machine learning to quantum imaging and precision medicine.
is where the imaging revolution begins.
Hosted in a purpose-built 2,050m2 venue directly connected to HLTH Europe, will deliver:
- Two days of future-focused programming 100+ visionary speakers and trailblazers Hands-on workshops, roundtables & tech demos 20+ cutting-edge exhibitors & startups Curated cross-event networking with HLTH Europe attendees
“We are standing on the precipice of a new era in medical imaging,” said Jon Weiner, CEO of HLTH Inc. will serve as the nexus where innovation meets implementation, uniting pioneers in radiology, imaging, and diagnostics from around the globe to push the field forward.”
Whether you're a radiologist, technologist, digital health disruptor, investor, or healthcare leader, offers the unmatched opportunity to engage with decision-makers, explore bleeding-edge solutions, and shape what's next in imaging.
Are you ready to join the imaging revolution? Learn more at
About HLTH
HLTH Inc. is the catalyst igniting global healthcare transformation. We unite visionaries, innovators, and leaders to revolutionize health worldwide. Through our dynamic ecosystem of community, events, content, and initiatives, we spark groundbreaking collaborations that drive meaningful change. At HLTH, we're not just reimagining healthcare – we're actively building a future where equitable, accessible, and innovative health solutions are a reality for all.
MEDIA CONTACT
Robbie Dorius
Head of Media
...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Stabull Finance Launches Long-Term Liquidity Mining Program, Activates Cross-Chain Swaps & Expands Ecosystem Support
- Dremes To Give Away A Lamborghini In Wild New Crypto Game Campaign
- Zebec Network Acquires Science Card, Expanding Mission-Driven Finance For Universities
- Xfunded Reports Over $1.2M In Payouts And 18,000 Challenges Sold In First Year Of Operation
- Visby Management Reiterates Superior Offer To LCL Resources
- Peymo Debuts All-In-One World's First AI Powered Digital Banking Platform
- FBS Leads The Way With The Best Trading Conditions 2025 Award
CommentsNo comment