Select Specialty Hospital-Columbus Ohio Hit With 'Never Event' Bedsore Lawsuit

Stage IV bedsores with osteomyelitis need flap surgery, and failure to treat raises risk of sepsis, readmission, and death-up to 17% within a year

- Greg Vigna, MD

SANTA BARBARA, CA, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2025 /EINPresswire / --“Historically, long-term acute care hospitals have been a safe place for patients with serious Stage IV bedsores to receive reconstructive surgery for cure. We allege that this Ohio Select Specialty Hospital caused our client to suffer a Stage IV decubitus ulcer,” states Greg Vigna, MD, JD , national bedsore attorney.

Dr. Greg Vigna, national malpractice attorney and Board Certified physician in Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation, states,“The occurrence of serious Stage III and Stage IV bedsores are considered 'Never Events' because they are largely prevented by routine bedside care by nursing staff. This Ohio Select Medical was not a safe place for my client.”

What is the prognosis for a patient with a pelvic Stage IV decubitus ulcer complicated by osteomyelitis?

“Within 1 year, 56 (63%) patients were readmitted, 38 (44%) patients were readmitted due to complications from osteomyelitis, and 15 (17%) died.

Among patients with decubitus-related osteomyelitis who did not undergo myocutaneous flapping, outcomes were generally poor regardless of treatment, and not significantly improved with prolonged antibiotics,” states Dr. Damioli.

What are the Wound Healing Society Guidelines 2023 update say about flaps for cure?

“Preamble: Surgical treatment of pressure injury/ulcers is often considered to be a final invasive choice for wounds refractory to less aggressive care or for use when rapid closure is indicated, however, recent literature suggests that surgery can and should be performed safely in properly selected patients.”

Dr. Vigna adds,“We allege Select Medical not only caused our client to suffer a Stage IV pressure injury, but also did not provide effective treatment. Reconstructive surgery for serious pressure injuries 'should be performed', as described by the Wound Healing Society Guidelines of 2023, to reduce the risk of malnutrition, sepsis, septic shock, prolonged suffering, and the risk of death.”

Greg Vigna, MD, JD, is a national malpractice attorney who has managed hundreds of patients with serious bedsores and provided treatment for cure with reconstructive surgery while practicing medicine at a long-term acute care hospital. He is available for legal consultation for families and patients who have suffered decubitus ulcers due to poor nursing care at hospitals, nursing homes, or assisted living facilities.

The Vigna Law Group , along with Ben C. Martin, Esq. , of the Martin Law Group, a Dallas, Texas national pharmaceutical injury law firm, jointly prosecute hospital and nursing home neglect cases that result in bedsores nationwide on a non-exclusive basis.

Case Number: 24CV008604

Franklin County Clerk of Courts

General Division, Court of Common Pleas

Greg Vigna, MD, JD

Vigna Law Group

+1 8178099023

