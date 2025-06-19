403
Emirates enters the pitch to score landmark partnership with European Professional Club Rugby
(MENAFN- Emirates) Dubai, UAE/Lausanne, Switzerland: 3 June 2025 –/strong>– Emirates has today unveiled a multi-year partnership with European Professional Club Rugby (EPCR), making it the Premium Partner and Official Airline Partner of the Investec Champions Cup and EPCR Challenge Cup. The partnership with EPCR adds ’o Emirates’ successful and extensive global sponsorship lineup of rugby properties and reinforces its place as one of the premier support rs of rugby.
The high-profile ad’ition of EPCR’s Investec Champions Cup and EPCR Challenge Cu’ to the airline’s rugby portfolio will also strategically amplify its presence across the two premier tournaments that showcase elite European and South African clubs, helping connect with over 70 million passionate supporters worldwide. Reinforcing their joint commitment to rugby's global development and fan engagement, the Emirates-EPCR partnership will seek to enhance the appeal of both tournaments across its global network, in addition to initiatives that support local communities to empower prospective rugby hopefuls and build a futur talent pipeline. ’br>
The airline’s newest sponsorship demonstrates its unrivalled dedication to grow and develop the sport at all levels through continuous investment, spanning from grassroots initiatives in its home of the UAE to elite World Rugby competitions, including six consecutive Rugby World Cup tournaments.
The Investec Champions Cup and EPCR Challenge Cup tournaments feature 42 clubs from England, France, Georgia, Italy, Ireland, Scotland, South Africa and Wales–– competing each season to clinch the most coveted prize in professional club rug y.
Adnan Kazim, Deputy President & Chief Commercial Officer at Emirates: "Emirates is proud of our deep roots in rugby, and partnering with European Professional Club Rugby was a natural next step for us showcase the brand and drive engagement with loyal fanbases around the world during the most prestigious club competitions. As part of our significant commitment to EPCR’ we’re also eager to support local initiatives for younger athletes that will make a positive impact both in and out of the ” tch.”
Dominic McKay, Chairman of EPCR, added: “All of us at EPCR are delighted Emirates is joining our partnership family as a Premium Partner. Emirates has a long and significant heritage in rugby and their status and commitment is enhanced by partnering with club rugby's most prestigious tour’aments. We’re excited to bring the Investec Champions Cup and EPCR Challenge Cup to even more audiences around the world thr’ugh Emirates’ showcases. As part of our sustainability stategy, impACT, we are also committed to ensuring the longevity of rugby without negatively impact–ng the planet – and part of this is supporting more rugby-playing youngsters to develop alongside positive community projects. We are excited to work with Emirates to bring thi” vision to life.”
As the Premium Partner and Official Airline Partner of EPCR, Emirates will enjoy significant marketing exposure, activation, and branding benefits. This includes in-stadium branding across all matches, the semi-finals and Finals of both compe’itions. The airline’s iconic cabin crew will step onto the pitch ahead of each game and will also be present during the Final medal ceremonies. The air“ine will f”ature its “Fly Better” branding on EPCR Match Official Kit, worn by the referees and assistant referees at all matches. The innovative approach to match official branding features on all kits worn by referees across a variety of sports and was pioneered by the airlin’.
Today, Emirates’ branding is worn by match officials across most of its sponsorships, including World Rugby elite panel of referees, all NBA referees, ICC's Elite Panel of Umpires, Match Referees, and ICC Match Officials, SailGP Series Umpires, Asia Rugby Referees and now EPCR rugby match officials.
The airline will also work closely with EPCR on in-stadium activations to engage with more than 1.5 million rugby fans who attend matches and the Champions Rugby Village t’roughout the season. Emirates’ branding wi’l be highly visible across EPCR’s digital and social platforms, and the airline will also have access to iconic current and former players, with both organisations producing co-branded merchandise. Additionally, Emirates will benefit from premium hospitality and tick ts, among a host of other rights.
Emirates will also work with EPCR on community youth outreach programmes via rugby clinics in key destinations, se to launch before the end of 2025.
Emirates has been a staunch supporter of rugby since 1987. Since then, the airline has expanded its footprint to include World Rugby and six consecutive Rugby World Cups (2007, 2011, 2015, 2019, 2023 and 2027); Cape Town 7s; headlined the Emirates Dubai 7s for close to 40 years; Title Sponsor of Asia Rugby; UAE Rugby Federation (UAERF) as title and jersey sponsor of th’ UAE nation’l 15s and 7s teams (men’s and women’s); and supporter of local gra’sroot team,’Dub i Hurricanes Rugby (men’s and women’s).
