Pioneer AI Foundry Provides Update Regarding Strategic Investment In TAO Alpha PLC

To date, Pioneer has formed partnerships with a selection of businesses globally, holding equity positions and/or active management or directional roles in each. These strategic alignments focus on the intersection of developing agentic AI in the DeFi space, and includes Pioneer's investment in TAO Alpha PLC (" TAO Alpha "), a company listed on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: TAO).

At an early stage, Pioneer provided development services to TAO Alpha in consideration ordinary shares, which now represents approximately 5.59% of TAO Alpha's outstanding ordinary shares as at today's date.

TAO Alpha recently announced the successful syndication of a £5 million secured convertible loan facility, which will enable it to expand developer resources and further its contributions to the Bittensor open-source protocol. This investment exemplifies Pioneer's venture model of exchanging development services for long-term equity upside in listed AI-driven platforms.

About the Company

Pioneer AI Foundry Inc. (Cboe CA: JPEG) is a publicly listed venture builder advancing agentic AI at the intersection of artificial intelligence and decentralized finance. Through its subsidiary Kora AI Pte Ltd, Pioneer develops automation platforms for crypto trading and treasury management. The Company's layered digital asset strategy combines direct Bitcoin and Solana exposure, as well as strategic minority equity interests in ventures driving innovation in AI and digital asset reserve strategies. These include Cykel AI Plc, Sundae Bar Plc, TAO Alpha PLC, and Supernova Digital Assets Plc. For information or to inquire about Kora AI private beta, visit: .

For more information, visit or .

Certain statements in this release are forward-looking statements, which reflect the expectations of management regarding the matters described herein. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, and such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those contained in the statements. No assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will occur or, if they do occur, what benefits the Company will obtain from them. These forward-looking statements reflect management's current views and are based on certain expectations, estimates and assumptions which may prove to be incorrect. A number of risks and uncertainties could cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including factors beyond the Company's control. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release.







