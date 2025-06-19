PM Modi Highlights Green Energy, AI Governance & Global South Priorities At G7 Summit

MENAFN - KNN India)Prime Minister Modi addressed the outreach session on energy security at the 51st G7 Summit on Tuesday, underlining India's commitment to a sustainable, inclusive, and secure global energy and technology future.

His remarks focused on energy transition, equitable technology access, and the need for global cooperation on pressing issues such as Artificial Intelligence (AI) governance.

Highlighting India's global initiatives such as the International Solar Alliance, the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (CDRI), and the Global Biofuels Alliance, PM Modi emphasised the importance of building a green and secure energy pathway for all.

"Ensuring affordable, reliable, and sustainable energy is India's priority," he stated, adding that renewable energy is central to meeting the demands of a technology-driven society, particularly with AI being an energy-intensive domain.

Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal confirmed this in a post on social media platform X.

He stressed that technological advancements are meaningful only if their benefits reach every individual, especially in the Global South.

Emphasising the concerns and priorities of the Global South, the Prime Minister said that India considers it its responsibility to bring their voice to the world stage, MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in a post on X.

Referring to India's Digital Public Infrastructure, Modi said the country has democratised access to technology, empowering both the economy and citizens.

He called for a human-centric approach to AI, underpinned by meaningful and quality data, and highlighted the urgency of establishing global governance mechanisms to address AI-related concerns while promoting innovation.

(KNN Bureau)