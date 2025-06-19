Romanian President Expresses Condolences To Ukraine Over Russian Attack
The Ukrainian diplomatic mission in Romania reported this on Facebook , Ukrinform saw.
It is noted that the Embassy has received many e-mails over the tragedy, including a letter of condolences from the President of Romania.
"On my own behalf and on behalf of the citizens of Romania, I express my condolences and deep sorrow over the loss of human lives as a result of the brutal attack on the city of Kyiv. At this painful time, we wish a speedy recovery to all those injured as a result of this attack, as well as to all those affected over more than 1,200 days of the conflict," the President emphasized.Read also: Romania n president: Ukraine must be helped to negotiate peace from position of strengt
According to Dan, the Russian Federation continues to behave irresponsibly, proving they do not seek peace negotiations, continuing their brutal war in violation of international law.
“Romania will support Ukraine as much as necessary to protect its freedom, independence and sovereignty,” Dan stressed.Read also: Photo of parents on ruins goes viral as student Dmytro Isaienko confirmed killed in Kyiv attack
As Ukrinform reported, 28 people died in Kyiv as a result of the combined attack by the Russian Federation on June 17. More than 140 people were injured.
On June 18, numerous embassies in Kyiv joined the Day of Mourning in memory of the victims of the Russian attack.
Photo: romania-insider
