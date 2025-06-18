Chart-Topping J-Pop Artist Olivia Millin Premieres Triumphant“TTYL” Music Video

MENAFN - GetNews)



Breakout indie J-Pop star turns self-worth into a Times Square spectacle, continuing her chart-topping run.

NEW YORK, NY & SARASOTA, FL - June 18, 2025 - Fresh off consecutive No. 1 iTunes J-Pop wins in the UK and United States, 20-year-old singer-songwriter Olivia Millin unveils the official music video for her empowering single“TTYL” today. Shot beneath the neon blaze of Times Square and directed by Zane of Zane Productions, the clip translates the track's message of self-respect and liberation into a vivid street-dance celebration.

Watch“TTYL” at .

“'TTYL' is about telling toxic people that their time in your headspace is over,” Millin explains.“I wrote it as a letter to my past self - an anthem for anyone ready to choose self-love over someone else's emotional baggage.”

AN ANTHEM BORN FROM GROWTH

Produced by XVIY and inspired by Millin's love of Blackpink's punchy pop and Baby Monster's breakout track“Drip,”“TTYL” fuses Japanese and American sensibilities with trap-laced beats, soaring hooks, and bilingual lyrics. The song's refrain -“Talk to you later” - becomes a rallying cry for walking away from gaslighters and reclaiming control.

Since its debut earlier this year,“TTYL” has:

Climbed the Mediabase Activator Top 40 radio airplay chart

Reached Top 10 on both the National Radio Hits AC and Top 40 lists

Landed at #34 on the New Music Weekly Hot 100

VIDEO HIGHLIGHTS & CREATIVE TEAM

Location: Times Square, New York City

Director/Videographer: Zane (Zane Productions)

Choreographer: Tori Vincent

Dance Crew: Em Godfrey, Michelle Figueiredo, Alicia Tom, and Tori Vincent of Koresh Dance Company

Wardrobe: Akira, Jimmy Choo, Alexander McQueen

Make-Up Artist: Aisha Campbell

ABOUT OLIVIA MILLIN

Hailing from Florida and now studying Japanese Liberal Arts at a leading northeastern university, Olivia Millin merges years of language study with a theater-honed stage presence and pitch-perfect vocals. She penned her first single at age 12 and has since released a full-length J-Pop album and a string of singles, including the #1 UK hit“Broken Piece of Joy.” Her 2024 album Start Again strengthened her international fanbase, while early influences - from Yoasobi and Atarashii Gakkou to Lady Gaga-fuel an ethos of fearless individuality. Oppressive experiences in her formative years shaped Millin's mission: to use music as both mirror and megaphone for resilience.

CONNECT WITH OLIVIA MILLIN



Instagram: @oliviaamillin

TikTok: @itsmeoliviamillin

YouTube: Official Website: oliviamillin