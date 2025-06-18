Bitloops Raises €1M To Give Developers Code They'll Actually Ship

MENAFN - Market Press Release) June 18, 2025 1:16 am - Bitloops raises €1M to turn Figma designs into production-ready frontend code. Backed by Eleven and Corallia Ventures, the AI-powered platform helps developers ship clean, scalable UI faster-now in closed alpha with a growing waitlist.

Athens, June 18, 2025 – Bitloops, an AI-powered development platform purpose-built for professional frontend engineers, today announced the successful completion of a €1 million pre-seed funding round. The investment, led by Eleven Ventures and Corallia Ventures with participation from several angel investors, will accelerate Bitloops' mission to redefine how teams transform Figma designs into high-quality, scalable, and maintainable production code-without compromising on engineering standards. Unlike low-code or no-code tools, Bitloops doesn't just generate code-it understands layout logic, design systems, and developer conventions, guiding teams through structured implementation with the precision of a senior engineer.

From Design to Production-Ready Code

Co-founded by Vasilis Danias and Sergio Pereira, Bitloops addresses a critical gap in the frontend development workflow: the disconnect between design output and production code quality. While generative AI tools and large language models (LLMs) can generate code quickly, they fall short when it comes to code architecture, responsiveness, and integration into real-world systems, requiring extensive refactoring to meet enterprise-level standards.

“Developers can get 80% of the way from design to code in a few hours-but the last 20% is where everything slows down. That final polish often takes days, if it happens at all-causing delays, frustration, and endless loops with designers,” said Vasilis Danias, Co-Founder of Bitloops.“Generic AI tools such as ChatGPT or even code editors such as Cursor or Windsurf can help with snippets or quick fixes, but they don't deliver the 10x leap in productivity that frontend developers need-especially when it comes to structured, design-accurate, production-ready code. Bitloops changes that. Developers can now achieve results that are 95% perfect in just minutes instead of hours-without sacrificing quality, structure, or design fidelity. It's not only about very significant productivity gains; it's also about finally being able to build without compromise.”

Bitloops' Frontend Copilot approach combines advanced AI with workflows designed for professional craftsmanship, ensuring teams receive high-quality, documented, and fully responsive UI components-directly from a design.

This isn't code generation-it's system-aware implementation. Designed with the mindset of a senior engineer, the copilot interprets layouts, respects design systems, and produces clean, reusable components ready for production.

Bitloops tackles some of the most persistent challenges in frontend development-like managing CSS at scale, maintaining consistent component design, and reducing rework. By automatically updating design systems, generating Storybook documentation, and producing clean, scalable code, Bitloops helps engineering teams eliminate repetitive tasks and accelerate delivery. Early users in the closed alpha report enterprise-grade code quality and a significantly faster path to scalable frontend architecture.

Backed by Leading European Investors

“Bitloops is building a category-defining product at the intersection of AI and professional software development,” said Svetozar Georgiev, Partner at Eleven Ventures.“Their vision of enabling developers to work faster without compromising quality fits perfectly with where the industry is headed.”

“Bitloops is tackling a well-documented bottleneck in frontend development-where repetitive, low-level tasks slow down even the most experienced teams,” added Dr. Nikos Vogiatzis, Partner at Corallia Ventures.“Their approach is grounded in strong technical research and a clear grasp of developer workflows. We're excited to support a team bringing rigor and innovation to an area that's overdue for transformation.”

Funding to Accelerate Product and Team Growth

Bitloops enters this next phase of growth on strong footing. Since launching the closed alpha, the company has onboarded over 100 developers and partnered closely with five design partners who are actively shaping the product's direction. Their feedback has helped the team validate both code quality and developer experience, confirming Bitloops delivers value where others fall short.

With the newly raised funds, Bitloops plans to accelerate product development and team expansion. Bitloops' roadmap includes:

- Developer-Centric Features: Build key functionality developers expect-like intelligent handling of component variants, viewport-specific design rendering, and deeper design system mapping-to ensure a seamless, integrated workflow

- AI Model refinement: Fine-tune proprietary AI models for specific, high-impact tasks

- System Integrations: Extend support for different design tools, CMS platforms and programming languages

- Team Growth: Expand the eight-person team of software engineers, AI specialists, and product experts.

- Domain-specific language model (DSLM): Continue advancing Bitloops' custom-trained AI models tailored specifically for frontend development tasks-ensuring accuracy, consistency, and fidelity in component structure, styling, and responsiveness.

“For developers, the real bottleneck isn't creativity-it's the grind. Bitloops eliminates the grunt work: the CSS wrangling, the variant juggling, the endless tweaks.” said Sergio Pereira, Co-Founder of Bitloops.“We give teams back their time and focus, letting them ship polished, production-ready UIs at scale-without the usual tradeoffs. It's not just automation-it's leverage.”

Availability & Early Access

Bitloops is currently in closed alpha, with a waitlist available for interested developers. As the platform matures, the goal remains simple: provide front-end teams with production-grade code that cuts through the complexities of traditional design-to-code workflows.

Developers can sign up for early access to experience the benefits firsthand and help shape the product's future. For more information, visit bitloops.