Acclaimed Handmade Footwear Brand Giseli Dias Launches In The U.S.

"Shoes are personal. They're how we meet the world-with strength, grace, or boldness," says founder and designer Giseli Dias. "Each pair tells a story. For me, it's about crafting something soulful and lasting-shoes that feel just as beautiful to wear as they are to look at."

Founded in 2012, the brand is rooted in generational craftsmanship. Born in southern Brazil to a lineage of female seamstresses, Giseli grew up hand-stitching garments alongside her grandmother. She later trained at ESMOD in Paris, where her passion for shoemaking emerged-captivated by the power of shoes to transform posture, mood, and identity.

Every pair of Giseli Dias shoes is meticulously handmade by artisans in Brazil, using ethically sourced materials and a process that values precision, longevity, and soul. From the first sketch to the final stitch, Giseli oversees each step herself-ensuring that every design embodies her signature balance of sculptural boldness and all-day wearability.

What sets the brand apart is its artistic integrity and exclusivity-each style is released in limited runs or made to order, preserving the personal nature of every design. The collection's distinct blend of classic glamour, vintage influence, and expressive detail is always balanced by comfort-driven structure. Giseli Dias offers women a rare combination: high design with a human touch, crafted to be worn, loved, and remembered.

Now based between Brazil and New York, Giseli is bringing her artisanal vision to the U.S. market for the first time. The launch includes a capsule of core silhouettes available online and through exclusive partners, with activations planned for New York, Miami, and Los Angeles later this year.

About Giseli Dias

Giseli Dias is a luxury, handcrafted footwear brand founded by Brazilian-born designer Giseli Dias in 2012. Blending generational artistry with European technique, each pair is handmade in Brazil in small batches or made to order and designed with both emotion and comfort in mind. Timeless yet bold, the collection speaks to women who value individuality, detail, and the quiet power of something made by hand.

