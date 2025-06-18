Lambdatest Wins 2025 Digital Innovator Award From Intellyx

MENAFN - AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- LambdaTest , a unified agentic AI and cloud engineering platform, has been recognized with the prestigious, honoring its impact on enterprise digital transformation and continued leadership in modern testing solutions.

Now in its 11th year, Intellyx is the only analyst firm dedicated to digital transformation. The Intellyx Digital Innovator Awards spotlight select vendors who are redefining the enterprise IT landscape.

“We're honoured to receive the Intellyx Digital Innovator Award,” said Asad Khan, Co-Founder and CEO of LambdaTest.“This recognition highlights our commitment to helping development teams ship quality code faster through intelligent automation, AI-driven testing insights, and seamless orchestration across the software development lifecycle.”

LambdaTest is an AI-native, omnichannel software quality platform that empowers businesses to accelerate time to market through intelligent, cloud-based test authoring, orchestration, and execution. With over 15,000 customers and 2.3 million+ users across 130+ countries, LambdaTest is the trusted choice for modern software testing.

About LambdaTest

Browser & App Testing Cloud : Enables manual and automated testing of web and mobile apps across 10,000+ browsers, real devices, and OS environments, ensuring cross-platform consistency.

HyperExecute : An AI-native test execution and orchestration cloud that runs tests up to 70% faster than traditional grids, offering smart test distribution, automatic retries, real-time logs, and seamless CI/CD integration. KaneAI : The world's first GenAI-native testing agent, leveraging LLMs for effortless test creation, intelligent automation, and self-evolving test execution. It integrates directly with Jira, Slack, GitHub, and other DevOps tools.

