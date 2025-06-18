Class Valuation Launches Next-Generation Appraisal Review Solution Designed To Enhance Compliance And Reduce Repurchase Risk

MENAFN - Send2Press Newswire) TROY, Mich., June 18, 2025 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) - Class Valuation , a leading real estate appraisal management company (AMC), announced today the launch of Class Valuation Analysis (CVA), a next-generation appraisal review solution engineered to bring greater transparency, compliance and confidence to residential property valuations.







CVA delivers a comprehensive review of original appraisal reports that complies with the Uniform Standards of Professional Appraisal Practice (USPAP). Each review is conducted by a licensed appraiser who analyzes the original report, leverages analyst-assisted automated valuation model (AVM) tools, and provides supplemental comparables or revised valuations as needed.

As the largest valuation provider in the nation, Class Valuation is committed to delivering best-in-class, customized solutions that meet the evolving needs of its partners. CVA was developed to provide capital market and lender clients with a direct, trusted source for appraisal reviews, eliminating the need to rely on third-party vendors.

“In today's market, uncertainty is expensive, and lenders can't afford to second-guess their valuation data,” said John Fraas, CEO of Class Valuation.“Class Valuation Analysis delivers what our partners need most-clarity, confidence and compliance-especially when making high-stakes trading decisions tied to mortgage servicing rights. By combining licensed expertise, AVM-backed analysis and actionable reporting, CVA helps our clients validate collateral quality and mitigate risk across the loan lifecycle.”

Lenders can use CVA at multiple stages of the loan lifecycle, including forensic appraisal reviews, internal control audits, construction validation and even for GSE post-board evaluations. With rapid turnaround times, detailed compliance checks and supplemental comparables where needed, CVA ensures that each report not only holds up under scrutiny but actively strengthens decision-making processes.

Each CVA review includes:



A risk-based appraisal assessment by a licensed appraiser

Validation of comparables, adjustments and disclosures

Optional revised valuation or supplemental comparables A clear, actionable report to support the next steps in lending

CVA is Rating Agency Accepted, which meets the due diligence and appraisal review standards expected by leading credit rating agencies. This designation gives lenders confidence that each review aligns with the requirements of secondary market participants and institutional investors.

CVA offers a streamlined alternative to a full review, delivering timely, USPAP-compliant reviews that help lenders manage risk and maintain loan quality. To learn more about CVA and how it can support the lending process, visit classvaluation/cva .

About Class Valuation:

Class Valuation is a leading nationwide appraisal management company (AMC) renowned for its commitment to fast turn times, exceptional quality and unparalleled client service. The company leverages a powerful combination of skilled professionals, innovative products, streamlined processes and advanced technology to empower lenders in fulfilling homeownership dreams. Consistently recognized by top mortgage lenders for its outstanding performance, Class Valuation has also earned accolades as a top workplace and received numerous industry awards. Founded in 2009, Class Valuation is headquartered in Troy, Michigan. For more information please visit .

