Techmediabreaks Givbux Inc. (OTC: GBUX) Finalizes Deal To Acquire Charter House, Refocuses On Gold-Backed Fintech Expansion

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) GivBux (OTC: GBUX) , a publicly traded Super App and charitable giving platform, announced it has finalized a Share Exchange Agreement to acquire 100% of Charter House Financial AU, with the transaction set to close by July 13, 2025. The acquisition marks a shift in GivBux's strategic focus toward gold-backed financial services, leveraging Charter House's asset-backed infrastructure and global networks. The companies plan to integrate operations and jointly develop offerings that fuse precious metals with digital payments through the GivBux app. Charter House founder Anthony Capazze, a 25-year veteran in gold markets and finance, projected potential revenue of up to $200 million in the venture's first full year. As part of the strategic shift, GivBux has also canceled previously announced deals, including a $39 million acquisition of VitorganAmerica and a separate strategic investment, citing due diligence and funding issues.

About GivBux Inc.

The GivBux Super App revolutionizes shopping by offering a user-friendly tool to make purchases swiftly and easily at more than 100 national retailers, along with an expanding roster of local merchants. Users earn cash back on every purchase, a portion of which can be directed toward a charity of their choice, embodying GivBux's commitment to“give back.” The GivBux Super App is free to use and available now. The GivBux Super App is constantly evolving and adding new enhancements and functionalities, including social networking, e-commerce, banking, messaging, food delivery and transportation. GivBux is forging a new path in e-commerce and charitable giving and aspires to build the largest community of givers, initially in the United States and eventually worldwide. To learn more about the company, visit .

