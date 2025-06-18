Pierre Fabre Laboratories Begins Next Chapter In Secaucus, NJ

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Pierre Fabre Laboratories introduced global dermo-cosmetics brands Avène, Klorane and René Furterer to the US market in the 1990's. With an ever-growing desire for French dermo-cosmetics, the US dermo-cosmetics business has become a top priority. Building upon their success in oncology and dermatology in Europe and Asia, the company has recently expanded its medical care investments in the US through the creation of a dedicated pharmaceutics unit, Pierre Fabre Pharmaceuticals (PFP). This subsidiary is focused on continuing to deliver breakthrough therapies in rare diseases and oncology to American patient populations with high unmet needs and limited treatment options.

Eric Ducournau, CEO of Pierre Fabre Laboratories states, "we have declared the United States a priority geography for the company. The US is not only the biggest market in the world for pharmaceuticals and cosmetics alike, but also the most disruptive market for therapeutic innovation. For 15 years, we have built strategic partnerships with highly innovative US biotechnology companies in the fields of oncology, rare diseases, and medical dermatology. We have also multiplied by 10 times the turnover of our blockbuster brand Eau Thermale Avène since 2010, and its potential remains huge given the growing appetite of American consumers for cosmetics designed and tested with the same rigor as for medicines. We are now determined to walk the next step forward and the opening of our new office in Secaucus with plans to expand in the rare diseases and oncology business is a testimony to this dedication."

Secaucus, NJ offers a strategic location with excellent transportation links to New York City and the broader tri-state area. Designed to represent the company's core values, the office showcases its deep respect for the environment, a commitment to sustainable innovation and allows for hands on learning through an onsite space that offers an immersive skin and hair care experience. This thoughtfully curated environment is engineered to spark creativity and foster teamwork across all departments.

"This new office is more than just a space, it's a hub for collaboration, innovation, and showcases the team's hard work and dedication. It embodies the Group's commitment to pushing boundaries across both business units in derm-cosmetics and pharmaceutics, while providing New Ways to Care for all" said Lisa Morris, President and CEO of Pierre Fabre USA.

"Today's office opening demonstrates the steadfast commitment of Pierre Fabre Laboratories to building a powerful presence for medical innovation and patient impact in the US," said Adriana Herrera, CEO of PFP. "Leveraging our strength as a humanitarian foundation owned company, PFP has been focused over the past 18-months on building the US Medical Care operations and to bring on board an experienced, agile and purpose driven US team focused on creating long-term value and hope for patients, by delivering innovative therapies to people living with cancer who are in urgent need of effective, life-extending treatment options."

With this new footprint in the US, Pierre Fabre Laboratories is positioning itself for even greater impact with American patients and healthcare professionals in dermo-cosmetics and pharmaceuticals. For the company, this is only the beginning.

ABOUT PIERRE FABRE LABORATORIES

Pierre Fabre Laboratories is the world's second-largest dermo-cosmetics company and one of Europe's leading pharmaceutical laboratories. Its Dermo-cosmetics & Personal Care portfolio includes international brands such as Eau Thermale Avène, Ducray, Klorane, A-Derma, René Furterer, Même Cosmetics, Darrow, and Elgydium. Its Medical Care activity covers 5 main therapeutic fields: oncology, dermatology, rare diseases, primary care, and family health care.

In 2024, Pierre Fabre Laboratories posted 3.1 billion euros in revenues, 70% of which came from international sales in 120 countries. Based in southwest France since its creation and manufacturing nearly 90% of its products in France, Pierre Fabre Laboratories employs 10,200 people worldwide. Its R&D budget amounted to 220 million euros in 2024, of which 60% is allocated to targeted therapies in oncology and 35% to skin health and care solutions.

Pierre Fabre Laboratories' majority shareholder (86%) is an eponymous humanitarian Foundation. Employees constitute the company's other shareholders. This capital structure guarantees the company's independence, long-term vision, and contribution to the common good. The dividends paid to the Pierre Fabre Foundation contribute to 35 healthcare-access programs deployed in 22 of the least developed countries in the world.

Pierre Fabre Laboratories' CSR policy has been assessed by AFNOR Certification and has been awarded the "Exemplary" level of its CSR label (ISO 26 000 standard for sustainable development).

