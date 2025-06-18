403
Cybercatch Holdings Inc
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:04 AM EST - Cybercatch Holdings Inc : Announces its acceptance to the NVIDIA Inception Program; an elite group of startups and early-stage technology companies that NVIDIA helps accelerate technical innovations and business growth. The NVIDIA Inception Program provides its members exclusive benefits to use NVIDIA hardware, software and AI applications to accelerate innovations in current solutions or to accelerate development of new solutions and rapidly go to market. Also, potential direct investment from NVIDIA and/or from its network of investors. Cybercatch Holdings Inc shares V are trading up $0.08 at $4.13.
