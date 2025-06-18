403
Great wall of China museum opens its doors offering modern, expansive tribute
(MENAFN) The newly inaugurated Shanhaiguan Museum of the Great Wall of China officially opened its doors to the public on Sunday in Qinhuangdao, Hebei Province, offering a modern and expansive tribute to one of the world’s most iconic landmarks.
Covering 7 hectares with a floor area of 30,000 square meters, the museum is now a first-tier national institution, featuring five permanent and three temporary exhibition halls. It houses more than 11,000 cultural relics, making it a major center for heritage preservation, research, education, and public engagement.
Among its current highlights are exhibitions on: The military and historical significance of Shanhaiguan Pass, known as the “First Pass Under Heaven”. In addition to Collections of ancient Chinese armor and weaponry. Also, Artifacts revealing the construction techniques and evolution of the Great Wall.
According to deputy curator Guo Ying, the museum aims to promote the global cultural influence of the Great Wall through educational initiatives, digital displays, and international cooperation.
Spanning more than 21,000 kilometers, the Great Wall was constructed over two millennia — from the Spring and Autumn Period (770–221 B.C.) to the Ming Dynasty (1368–1644). The Shanhaiguan section, located at the eastern end where the wall meets the Bohai Sea, is one of its most strategically important and best-preserved stretches.
The museum is a core part of China’s broader plan to develop a National Great Wall Cultural Park, with Hebei Province prioritizing development around four key Wall segments, including Shanhaiguan.
