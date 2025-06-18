Historic Matching Gift Will Support Fundraising For A New Canadian D-Day Monument On Juno Beach And Usher In A New Era For Canada's Second World War Legacy

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, June 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Juno Beach Centre Association (JBCA) is proud to announce a historic opportunity for Canadians to help shape the future of remembrance. Thanks to the generous support of Canso Investment Counsel Ltd. and Lysander Funds Ltd. , the next $1 million raised for the JBCA's $12.5 million Capital Campaign will be matched dollar for dollar - supporting the creation of a Canadian D-Day Monument and investing in the Juno Beach Centre's bold new vision.

In 2022, Canadians, outraged at the condominium development on Juno Beach , helped us win an important victory by speaking out against the enormous insult to the memory of our soldiers. This victory now makes it possible that a monument dedicated to all Canadians who lost their lives on D-Day be established on that former battlefield.

The future Canadian D-Day Monument will be the first of its kind: a permanent tribute on Juno Beach featuring the names of all 381 Canadian soldiers and aircrew who were killed on June 6, 1944 during the Allied invasion of Normandy. While Canada has commemorated D-Day in many ways, there is currently no single monument on Juno Beach listing all their names, a void this new initiative will fill.

“Three years ago, thousands of Canadians stepped up to help us preserve the Juno Beach Centre and the sanctity of Juno Beach from a condo development. Now, at a time when Canadian patriotism is at a peak, we call upon Canadians to support the creation of a monument to permanently honour the nearly 400 Canadians who fell in the spearhead that eventually defeated Nazi Germany and restored freedom to millions,” said Alex Fitzgerald-Black, Executive Director of the Juno Beach Centre Association.

The monument is the centrepiece of a renewed commitment to stewardship of heritage lands, as the Juno Beach Centre evolves into a living memorial that reflects not only Canada's past, but its duty to future generations. The Centre's Capital Campaign supports three pillars:



Preserving and stewarding sacred ground

Leading in sustainability and visitor experience Inspiring through education and remembrance



The matching campaign was launched during JBCA's June 6th “Honour the Past – Protect the Future” event in Toronto, featuring keynote historian Marc Milner, moderation by J'Lyn Nye, RCAF Honorary Colonel, and two living Second World War veterans - Major Jim Parks and Private William Seifried - who served as living reminders of the stories we must preserve.

The event also celebrated a $100,000 launch gift from the Arthur J.E. Child Foundation, the first major contribution toward the matched funds.

QUOTES

The $1 million matching gift from our partners at Canso and Lysander in support of the new D-Day monument is more than a donation, it's a transformational investment in the future of the Juno Beach Centre. With a strong start from the Arthur J.E. Child Foundation, this campaign is gaining real momentum. These generous commitments remind us that remembrance is a shared responsibility. With the match in place, there has never been a more impactful time to support Canada's museum on the D-Day landing beaches.

-Chris LaBossiere, President, Juno Beach Centre Association

We are proud to support the Juno Beach Centre in preserving Canada's legacy of service and sacrifice. This matching gift is our way of honouring the past while inspiring future generations to remember the values our Veterans fought for.

-Canso Investment Counsel Ltd. and Lysander Funds Ltd.

