403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Russia, US Explore Resuming Direct Flights
(MENAFN) At the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, representatives from Russia and the United States held discussions on potentially reviving direct air travel between the two nations.
The conversation took place during a business breakfast organized by the American Chamber of Commerce in Russia (AmCham), as reported by Kirill Dmitriev, the head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF).
Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Dmitriev stated that both delegations addressed "many important, practical, positive issues," with the restoration of direct flights being one of the central topics.
In addition to the travel dialogue, the parties explored strategies for American companies to broaden their activities within the Russian market.
They also talked about bolstering collaboration on technological projects.
“Venture investors from the USA who came to the forum want to invest in Russian technologies and develop technological projects,” Dmitriev remarked, highlighting ongoing interest in innovation.
He further mentioned that participants examined possible ways to eliminate limitations that hinder commercial operations and exports between the US and Russia.
Describing the exchange as “a very practical dialogue,” Dmitriev expressed gratitude to AmCham President Robert Agee for his role in fostering “constructive, creative, correct work” on technically detailed but vital topics.
The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum is scheduled to take place from June 18 to 21.
The conversation took place during a business breakfast organized by the American Chamber of Commerce in Russia (AmCham), as reported by Kirill Dmitriev, the head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF).
Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Dmitriev stated that both delegations addressed "many important, practical, positive issues," with the restoration of direct flights being one of the central topics.
In addition to the travel dialogue, the parties explored strategies for American companies to broaden their activities within the Russian market.
They also talked about bolstering collaboration on technological projects.
“Venture investors from the USA who came to the forum want to invest in Russian technologies and develop technological projects,” Dmitriev remarked, highlighting ongoing interest in innovation.
He further mentioned that participants examined possible ways to eliminate limitations that hinder commercial operations and exports between the US and Russia.
Describing the exchange as “a very practical dialogue,” Dmitriev expressed gratitude to AmCham President Robert Agee for his role in fostering “constructive, creative, correct work” on technically detailed but vital topics.
The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum is scheduled to take place from June 18 to 21.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Stabull Finance Launches Long-Term Liquidity Mining Program, Activates Cross-Chain Swaps & Expands Ecosystem Support
- Dremes To Give Away A Lamborghini In Wild New Crypto Game Campaign
- Zebec Network Acquires Science Card, Expanding Mission-Driven Finance For Universities
- Xfunded Reports Over $1.2M In Payouts And 18,000 Challenges Sold In First Year Of Operation
- Visby Management Reiterates Superior Offer To LCL Resources
- Peymo Debuts All-In-One World's First AI Powered Digital Banking Platform
- FBS Leads The Way With The Best Trading Conditions 2025 Award
CommentsNo comment