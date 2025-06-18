Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Russia, US Explore Resuming Direct Flights

2025-06-18 08:56:11
(MENAFN) At the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, representatives from Russia and the United States held discussions on potentially reviving direct air travel between the two nations.

The conversation took place during a business breakfast organized by the American Chamber of Commerce in Russia (AmCham), as reported by Kirill Dmitriev, the head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF).

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Dmitriev stated that both delegations addressed "many important, practical, positive issues," with the restoration of direct flights being one of the central topics.

In addition to the travel dialogue, the parties explored strategies for American companies to broaden their activities within the Russian market.

They also talked about bolstering collaboration on technological projects.

“Venture investors from the USA who came to the forum want to invest in Russian technologies and develop technological projects,” Dmitriev remarked, highlighting ongoing interest in innovation.

He further mentioned that participants examined possible ways to eliminate limitations that hinder commercial operations and exports between the US and Russia.

Describing the exchange as “a very practical dialogue,” Dmitriev expressed gratitude to AmCham President Robert Agee for his role in fostering “constructive, creative, correct work” on technically detailed but vital topics.

The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum is scheduled to take place from June 18 to 21.

