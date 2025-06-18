Humphrey Holdings Of America, LLC Acquires Bryte Payment Solutions From Advanced Merchant Services, LLC

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., June 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Humphrey Holdings of America, LLC, owned by entrepreneur David Humphrey, is pleased to announce the full acquisition of Bryte Payment Solutions , a premier merchant services provider, from Advanced Merchant Services, LLC, owned by Jason Felts.

Bryte Payment Solutions was co-founded by Jason Felts and David Humphrey over 8 years ago , with a mission to deliver transparent, reliable, and service-driven merchant solutions. Since then, Bryte has grown into a trusted name in the payments industry, known for its dedicated agent support and 24/7 U.S.-based service model.

This strategic acquisition marks a significant milestone in the evolution of both companies, bringing Bryte under the leadership of Humphrey Holdings to accelerate innovation and expansion in the payment processing sector.

"We're thrilled to welcome Bryte Payment Solutions into the Humphrey Holdings family," said David Humphrey , Founder and CEO of Humphrey Holdings of America, LLC. "Bryte's track record of exceptional service and forward-thinking technology aligns perfectly with our mission to lead the industry in merchant-centric solutions. This acquisition allows us to scale faster, innovate more, and support our agents and merchants more effectively than ever before."

Founded under the umbrella of Advanced Merchant Services by Jason Felts , Bryte Payment Solutions rapidly emerged as a respected name in payment technologies, known for its exceptional U.S.-based support, dedicated agent programs, and emphasis on integrity and transparency.

With this acquisition, Humphrey Holdings plans to invest in new technology infrastructure, expand the TAKE CHARGE agent program , and broaden Bryte's product portfolio to include more robust omni-channel solutions, advanced analytics, and value-added financial tools for merchants.

The transition is already underway, with no disruption in services expected for existing agents, partners, or clients. Additional announcements about leadership changes, strategic partnerships, and program enhancements will follow in the coming weeks.

About Humphrey Holdings of America, LLC

Humphrey Holdings of America is a private investment company led by David Humphrey, focused on acquiring and scaling high-impact businesses in fintech, technology, and sales enablement. With a commitment to ethical entrepreneurship and innovation, the firm empowers its portfolio companies to deliver exceptional customer value and long-term growth.

About Bryte Payment Solutions

Bryte Payment Solutions provides state-of-the-art payment processing services to businesses nationwide. Known for its dedicated support and agent-first model, Bryte helps merchants navigate the complex world of payments with clarity, reliability, and cutting-edge tools.

Media Contact:

David Humphrey

CEO

[email protected]

800-605-4881

SOURCE Bryte Payment Solutions, LLC

