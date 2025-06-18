Wedbush Securities Expands Trading Leadership With The Hiring Of Michael Bower And George Nikitiadis As Managing Directors

LOS ANGELES, June 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wedbush Securities , a prominent financial services firm, proudly announces that Michael Bower and George Nikitiadis have joined Wedbush as Managing Directors. This strategic expansion of the firm's trading leadership underscores Wedbush's ongoing commitment to growth, innovation and delivering world-class expertise to its institutional client base.

Bower, a highly respected healthcare equity trader with nearly 20 years of front-line trading experience, joins from Wells Fargo Securities, where he most recently served as Head of US Healthcare Trading. Known for his exceptional client engagement, strategic risk management, and cross-desk collaboration, Bower has also held senior roles at RBC Capital Markets, BTIG and Banc of America Securities.

“Wedbush's long-standing reputation as a leader in healthcare makes this an exciting opportunity,” Bower said.“I look forward to working with the team, helping to expand the firm's healthcare trading operations.”

Nikitiadis brings over two decades of deep expertise in global program trading, market structure and equity strategy. As former Head of U.S. & International Program Trading at CIBC World Markets, he successfully launched groundbreaking platforms including CIBC's first Guaranteed VWAP and ETF create/redeem strategies. With leadership experience at Mizuho Securities, Chardan Capital, and Lehman Brothers, Nikitiadis has built trading desks from the ground up, driven exponential revenue growth and expanded global market reach.

“Joining Wedbush was the right move at the right time-a unique opportunity to combine the strength of an established platform with the flexibility to innovate and unlock new potential in program trading,” added Nikitiadis.

“These appointments reflect Wedbush's continued investment in top-tier talent to strengthen our institutional trading business,” said Burke Dempsey, EVP, Head of Investment Banking & Capital Markets.“Bringing on Michael and George reinforces our strategic commitment to growth, diversification, and delivering differentiated value to our clients in today's evolving markets.”

With these hires, Wedbush continues to scale its capabilities, deepen its sector coverage, and provide best-in-class service across trading platforms - a key part of its broader vision for accelerated growth and leadership in the financial services industry.

About Wedbush Securities

Wedbush Securities is the largest subsidiary of Wedbush Financial Services. Since its founding in 1955, Wedbush is widely known for providing our clients, both private and institutional, with a wide range of securities brokerage, clearing, wealth management, and investment banking services. Headquartered in Los Angeles, California with 100 registered offices and nearly 900 colleagues, the firm focuses on client service and financial safety, innovation, and the utilization of advanced technology. Securities and Investment Advisory services are offered through Wedbush Securities Inc. Member NYSE/ FINRA / SIPC

