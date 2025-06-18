Hollywood Disrupted: SHARE Sparks A Creative Uprising In Hollywood

- Erin Norman, CEO and Co-Founder of SHARELOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 18, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Last Wednesday, June 11th, the historic Evergreen Studios in Burbank buzzed with energy as a powerhouse lineup of creatives and changemakers gathered for an unfiltered, high-impact panel event hosted by SHARE -the bold new tech startup redefining the rules of Hollywood. Titled“Breaking the System: Filmmaking in the New Creator Economy ,” the evening delivered a rare and necessary dialogue on the state of the industry, sparking fresh ideas and lighting a fire under a movement that's quickly gaining momentum. Led by inspiring voices and surrounded by passionate creatives, the event was more than just a conversation, it was a powerful call to action for a new era of filmmaking.The panel featured Tisha Campbell (award-winning actress, singer, and producer), Cindy Cowan (Emmy-winning, Oscar-nominated film producer and songwriter), Patrick Caligiuri (executive producer and entertainment analyst), and Dave Brown (founder of Indie Night Film Festival). Moderated by SHARE's CEO and Co-Founder Erin Norman, the conversation explored the challenges creators face in the current entertainment landscape and offered real strategies for thriving in the shifting economy.Since launching in February, SHARE has positioned itself as a disruptive force in Hollywood, introducing a new financial structure for filmmakers around the world, one that prioritizes equity, transparency, and real profit-sharing.The room was packed with filmmakers, producers, and content creators eager to discuss solutions to the industry-wide crisis. Produced by Kilam Media,. the event was also live-streamed globally, with official watch parties hosted in Chicago by Film Girlz Brunch and North Carolina at THS Creative Studios, extending the conversation to communities beyond Los Angeles.“Our goal was simple,” said Norman.“To bring together creatives who understand the struggle and are ready to do something about it. SHARE isn't just another tech start-up. It's a movement and we're building the infrastructure to help creators take their power back.”Following the panel, attendees were treated to an elevated experience, thanks to event sponsors Waterloo Sparkling Water (offering a vibrant variety of uniquely flavored sparkling waters), Lo Siento Tequila (a high-quality, smooth tequila crafted for the modern, conscious consumer), and Coup Champagne, the official sponsor for the event, is a bold new startup that, like SHARE, is challenging industry norms. With the tagline“where tradition meets rebellion,” Coup Champagne was the perfect partner to help usher in a toast to the new creator economy. As a fellow disruptor, Coup shares SHARE's mission of empowering creatives, innovators, and thought leaders by aligning its brand with the next generation of changemakers. Their presence at the event was more than a sponsorship. It was a statement. Together, Coup and SHARE celebrated not only a panel discussion, but a cultural shift, raising glasses to a future where creators lead the way.Hollywood is at a breaking point with traditional systems failing to meet the needs of today's creators, leaving many disillusioned and financially strained. But a global wave of filmmakers is responding to SHARE's mission with overwhelming enthusiasm, eager for a platform that puts power and profit back in the hands of the people who make the magic happen. From Los Angeles to Lagos, from indie directors to seasoned producers, creatives are rallying around SHARE's vision for a more sustainable industry. One built on transparency, ownership, and opportunity. The movement is no longer a whisper. It's a roar for a new Hollywood model. One that finally works for the artists.For those who missed the event, the full panel is available to stream via SHARE's [YouTube channel] HERE:For media inquiries, interviews, or more information about SHARE, please contact:... or visit:About SHARE:SHARE is a revolutionary platform designed to empower filmmakers through tools, resources, and revenue-sharing opportunities that promote long-term sustainability in the entertainment industry. By completely reimagining the financial model of filmmaking, SHARE is creating an ecosystem where creators have direct access to funding, services, and collaboration, all while ensuring they retain control over their work.About COUP Champagne:COUP Champagne is a rebellious luxury champagne brand founded for the bold. Crafted in France and designed for impact, from saber moments to personalized bottles that speak louder than tradition. COUP is about self-expression-about marking your moment loudly, on your own terms. Whether you're celebrating a creative milestone or crashing convention, COUP exists to make it unforgettable. Website:

