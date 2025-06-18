We Will Take Steps To Implement Old Pension Scheme In K'taka: CM Siddaramaiah

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, June 18 (IANS) Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced on Wednesday that the state government would discuss and initiate necessary steps to implement the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) in Karnataka.

He was speaking after inaugurating the Diamond Jubilee celebrations of the Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Employees' Association and releasing the commemorative publication 'Vajra Jyoti'.

“Ours is a government that lives up to its words. We will examine your demands and take appropriate action. The New Pension Scheme (NPS) was implemented by the Central Government, but we had declared in our party's manifesto that we would implement the Old Pension Scheme (OPS). We will hold discussions and take the necessary steps,” the Congress leader assured.

CM Siddaramaiah announced that 35,000 vacant posts in the Power Transmission Department would be filled in phases and that the services of 532 contract civic workers in the department would be regularised.

Recalling Karnataka's legacy in the power sector, CM Siddaramaiah noted,“Asia's first electricity production began in Karnataka in 1902. The first power distribution company in Bengaluru started in 1905, and electricity was supplied to the Mysore Palace for the first time in 1908. Today, Karnataka has the proud distinction of producing 34,000 megawatts of power.”

CM Siddaramaiah further analysed,“Our self-reliance in food production is largely due to our self-reliance in electricity generation.”

CM Siddaramaiah stated that the Congress-led government aims to ensure seven hours of daytime power supply to farmers for agricultural pump sets.“We are working towards this goal. Once we reach a production capacity of 60,000 megawatts, this will become possible. We must remember that electricity is a vital component of our economy,” he stressed.

Addressing the gathering, Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar stated,“I assure you that as long as Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and I are in power, we will not allow the privatisation of Electricity Supply Companies (ESCOMs) in the state.”

He stated,“When I became the Energy Minister, the BJP came to power at the Centre. In cities like Mumbai and Delhi, ESCOMs were handed over to private players. I, too, was pressured to do the same in Bengaluru. At that time, I told them that our staff, engineers, and management Board are strong and capable enough to run the ESCOMs efficiently. As long as Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and I are here, ESCOMs will not be privatised in Karnataka.”

“Your demands are in consideration. The Old Pension Scheme is also part of our manifesto, so don't worry about that,” Dy CM Shivakumar stressed.

“When I took charge of the department, transmission losses stood at around 19–20 per cent. We have reduced this to 10 per cent, which is a model for the entire country. In many other states, losses are still around 17–18 per cent.

"All thanks to the efforts made by all of you, the Energy Department has grown stronger. Minister for Energy, K.J. George, who currently heads this department, is leading it with great transparency and efficiency. We had taken several revolutionary decisions in the past as well,” Shivakumar added.

“When the issue of promotions came up earlier, I made a decision in just one day. Whenever a Congress government comes to power, it works for your well-being. Remember this - Chief Engineers in KPTCL and ESCOMs receive the same salary as an IPS officer. Let your love and trust remain with us,” Shivakumar added.

Energy Minister K.J. George on Wednesday said that the state government fully supports the KPCTL Employees' Association, recognising its commitment to aiding the successful implementation of pro-people initiatives across Karnataka.