OTSAW Announces Public Filing Of Registration Statement For Proposed Initial Public Offering

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SINGAPORE, June 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Otsaw Limited (“OTSAW” the“Company”,“we”,“our”) today announced the Company publicly filed a registration statement on Form F-1 (the“Registration Statement”) with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) relating to the proposed initial public offering of its class A ordinary shares (the“Proposed Offering”). OTSAW has applied to list its class A ordinary shares on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker symbol,“OTSA.” The Company has not yet disclosed the price range or the number of securities to be offered in the Proposed Offering at this time. The Proposed Offering is subject to market conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the Proposed Offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or other terms of the Proposed Offering.

As of the date of this announcement, Aegis Capital Corp. is acting as the sole bookrunner for the Proposed Offering and CMD Global is acting as a financial advisor to the Company. The Proposed Offering will be made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the preliminary prospectus relating to this Proposed Offering, when available, may be obtained by visiting EDGAR on the SEC's website at . Alternatively, copies of the preliminary prospectus, when available, may be obtained from: Aegis Capital Corp., Attention: Syndicate Department, 1345 Avenue of the Americas, 27th floor, New York, NY 10105, by email at ... , or by telephone at +1 (212) 813-1010. The Registration Statement relating to the Proposed Offering has been filed with the SEC but has not yet become effective. The securities being offered by the Company in the Proposed Offering may not be sold, nor may offers to buy be accepted, prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation, or sale in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of that jurisdiction. Any offers, solicitations or offers to buy, or any sales of securities will be made in accordance with the registration requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. The Proposed Offering is subject to market and other conditions and the completion of the SEC's review process.

About OTSAW

We are a Singapore-based company specializing in autonomous mobile robots (“AMRs”) and robotics solutions, with cutting-edge robotics software development and manufacturing capabilities. Founded in 2015, we are an innovator in advanced robotics autonomy technologies and next-generation artificial intelligence (“AI”). Our mission is to disrupt, revolutionize, and redefine the global facilities management industry with our AI-enabled AMRs and robotics solutions across security, disinfection, last-mile delivery, and healthcare facilities.

Leveraging our core software technologies, robot and machine outdoor autonomy expertise, and AI-enabled AMRs, our products empower customers to enhance productivity, reduce reliance on human capital, and seamlessly integrate automation into their facilities management operations. By addressing labor shortages, rising wages, and labor cost challenges, we aim to empower the entire facilities management industry globally.



Forward-Looking Statements

The statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts, including statements relating to Otsaw Limited's expectations regarding the commencement and completion of its proposed public offering and listing, are forward-looking statements. You can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as "believes," "expects," "may," "will," "should," "seeks," "intends," "plans," "estimates," or "anticipates," or similar expressions which concern our strategy, plans, or intentions. By their nature, forward-looking statements are not statements of historical fact or guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties, assumptions or changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict or quantify. Our expectations and beliefs are expressed in good faith, and we believe there is a reasonable basis for them. However, there can be no assurance that management's expectations and beliefs will result or be achieved, and actual results may vary materially from what is expressed in or indicated by the forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement in this press release speaks only as of the date of this release. Otsaw Limited undertakes no obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by any applicable securities laws.

