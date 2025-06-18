Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Inuvo To Participate In The Iaccess Alpha Virtual Best Ideas Summer Investment Conference 2025 On June 2425, 2025


2025-06-18 08:17:27
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LITTLE ROCK, Ark., June 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inuvo, Inc. (NYSE American: INUV), a leading provider of artificial intelligence AdTech solutions, announced today that it will be participating in the iAccess Alpha Virtual Best Ideas Summer Investment Conference being held June 24-25, 2025.

Richard Howe, Chief Executive Officer of Inuvo, is scheduled to present on Tuesday, June 24th at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time, followed by one-on-one meetings with investors on June 25th.

To view the live stream, please visit

iAccess Alpha hosts virtual investor conferences featuring companies recommended by investors. These two-day events include webcast presentations on Day 1, followed by one-on-one meetings between company management teams and pre-qualified investors on Day 2. For more information about the iAccess Alpha Virtual Best Ideas Summer Investment Conference 2025, or to register and schedule a one-on-one meeting with Inuvo, visit

About Inuvo

Inuvo®, Inc. (NYSE American: INUV) is a market leader in Artificial Intelligence built for advertising. Its IntentKey AI solution is a first-of-its-kind proprietary and patented technology capable of identifying and actioning to the reasons why consumers are interested in products, services, or brands, not who those consumers are. To learn more, visit .

Inuvo Company Contact:
Wally Ruiz
Chief Financial Officer
Tel (501) 205-8397
...


