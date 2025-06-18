Remepy's Mobile App Shown To Rewire Brain, Modulate Immune System And Improve Mood In Adults With Subjective Cognitive Decline

RMPY-008 is the first app-based intervention to demonstrate rapid modulation of inflammatory blood biomarkers, acting like a digital antibody in just three weeks

Finding from a study of 103 adults published in NPJ Digital Medicine, building on pilot findings published earlier this year in Nature Scientific Reports

NEW YORK, June 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Remepy , a pioneer in hybrid drugs integrating digital and pharmacological interventions, announced today that RMPY-008, its multi-sensory digital intervention, was found to reduce levels of a pro-inflammatory immune mediators, reduce depressive symptoms, and improve corresponding brain connectivity in people with subjective cognitive decline (SCD), a self-reported condition associated with increased risk of dementia. The findings, from a 3-week clinical trial using Remepy's digital training app as an intervention, were published in the peer-reviewed journal NPJ Digital Medicine 1. This is the first study to show that a standardized, app-delivered training protocol can modulate the human immune system.

"This is more than a digital intervention, it's a new therapeutic modality," said Dr. Michal Tsur and Or Shoval, co-founders and co-CEOs of Remepy. "RMPY-008 is the first app-based protocol shown to modulate both brain and immune function, laying the foundation for our Hybrid DrugTM pipeline. Parkinson's disease is our first target indication, where mood, motor, and immune systems intersect. The underlying mechanisms we're activating, from insula-PFC connectivity to cytokine modulation, are relevant across neurology, fertility, oncology, and immunology. This is a platform, not just a product."

RMPY-008 delivers a structured digital protocol that combines evidence-based psychological interventions with neuroscience-informed sensory modulation. In a randomized controlled study of 103 participants aged 50-65, RMPY-008:



Reduced depression and anxiety scores and improved resilience and well-being;

Decreased levels of key pro-inflammatory immune mediators: TNF-α, IL-17, IL-23, IL-12, IFN-γ, and MCP-1, indicating a potential coordinated immune response. These immune markers are known to play roles in mood disorders and in neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer's disease;

Strengthened resting-state connectivity in the fronto-limbic network, especially the insula and prefrontal cortex-areas central to emotion regulation and immune modulation;

Showed a significant correlation between brain connectivity changes and immune changes - a significant association between increased resting state functional connectivity of the right insula seed and medial prefrontal cortex and reduced IL-23, IL-17 and TNF-α pro-inflammatory cytokine levels;

Showed a significant correlation between brain connectivity changes and psychological improvements - significant association between resting state functional connectivity of the right insula seed and key prefrontal areas (mPFC, ACC, and dlPFC) and improvement in depression, well-being and resilience scores;

Exhibited sustained clinical benefit - the trial also included a three-week follow-up period, during which benefits were sustained with only twice-weekly use; Achieved high adherence and engagement - participants using the app showed 94% adherence, and more than 90% completed over 80% of daily sessions.

"As a brain plasticity researcher, I'm struck by how quickly we saw connectivity changes in critical networks like the insula, a key brain area modulating the immune system, and prefrontal cortex circuit," said Prof. Amir Amedi, The School of Psychology and School of Medicine at Reichman University and the principal investigator of the study. "Even more importantly, these connectivity changes were correlated with the emotional and immune improvements, which shows the power of such multisensory digital interventions to retrain the brain and body."

This large-scale study builds on earlier results of a pilot study published in Nature Scientific Reports (2025) 2 , where the same research team demonstrated that virtual navigation training improved emotional well-being and altered brain connectivity in individuals with SCD, alongside reductions in salivary IL-18 and default mode-salience network interplay.

The implications of the studies extend well beyond cognitive health. Because chronic stress and inflammation are known to negatively impact a wide range of medical conditions-including cardiovascular diseases, autoimmune disorders, metabolic syndrome, cancer, and neurodegenerative illnesses-the demonstrated ability of RMPY-008 to reduce inflammation and improve emotional regulation suggests broader clinical utility.

About Remepy and Hybrid DrugsTM

Remepy is pioneering a new class of therapeutics called Hybrid Drugs, which combine proven pharmaceutical treatments with AI-driven digital interventions to enhance efficacy and patient outcomes. Each Hybrid Drug pairs a traditional medication with a mobile app that delivers daily motor, cognitive, psychological, and behavioral interventions designed to complement the drug's mechanism of action. The software adapts in real time based on patient activity and feedback, enabling standardized, personalized care at scale. Hybrid Drugs are regulated as SaMD–Drug combinations or under the FDA's emerging PDURs framework, which supports label claims based on software outcomes. Remepy's initial focus is a Hybrid Drug for Parkinson's disease, with additional programs in fertility, oncology and immunology. The Company is commercializing its platform in collaboration with pharma partners, creating a new standard in precision therapeutics. For more information, please visit

Media contact:

Tsipi Haitovsky

Global Media Liaison

Remepy

[email protected]

1 Catalogna, M., Saporta, N., Nathansohn-Levi, B. et al. Mobile application leads to psychological improvement and correlated neuroimmune function change in subjective cognitive decline. npj Digit. Med. 8 , 359 (2025).

2 Catalogna, M. et al. (2025) Brain connectivity correlates of the impact of a digital intervention for individuals with subjective cognitive decline on depression and IL-18. Sci Rep 15, 6863.

SOURCE Remepy

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED