Deloitte Launches Agentic AI Blueprint To Help Unlock US$150 Billion In Value For Telecom Organizations

Deloitte's new agentic AI solution helps empower telcos to scale end-to-end AI solutions across their operations and customer experience, which can help accelerate automation and transform performance.

Deloitte projects agentic AI could generate US$150 billion for the telecom industry over the next 5 years.

End-to-end automation is now achievable . Deloitte's Agentic AI Blueprint can give telcos a scalable path to automate across core telco functions-fast. Deloitte's Agentic AI Blueprint helps telcos achieve real impact and overcome common barriers to AI adoption, delivering measurable gains in service, speed, and efficiency.

NEW YORK, June 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Deloitte announced today the launch of its Agentic AI Blueprint for Telcos to help telecom organizations scale and accelerate their AI transformation. With telcos facing rising complexity and margin pressure, the industry is primed to benefit from the transformational impact of AI. While traditional AI delivers incremental improvements, agentic AI can enable true automation-empowering intelligent systems to reason, act, and adapt across core telco functions like network management, service delivery, and customer care.

Deloitte's Agentic AI Blueprint can give telcos a clear, scalable path to move beyond pilots and deliver agentic AI solutions that can help boost efficiency and drive value. The solution enables telecom teams to identify and implement high-impact AI use cases-such as network management, billing, and customer service- within their existing infrastructure. Built on TM Forum's widely adopted enhanced telecoms operation map (eTOM), powered by AI and Deloitte's proprietary industry data, it helps accelerate deployment and maintain consistency with industry standards.

"Agentic AI presents a US$150 billion opportunity for the telecom industry-and the race to capture that value has already begun. To move beyond pilots and drive modernization, telcos can utilize a clear, scalable path to embed AI across their operations. Deloitte's Agentic AI Blueprint provides organizations the tools to help build and scale agentic AI solutions quickly, and efficiently."

- Baris Sarer , Telecom, Media and Entertainment, and Technology Industry AI leader, Deloitte Consulting LLP

The blueprint in action: A telecom-specific approach

The Agentic AI Blueprint helps telecom executives pinpoint where AI can have the most impact and design agentic workflows that help align with their operations. It includes a model for prioritizing AI use cases based on impact, a library of telecom-specific workflows aligned to TM Forum's eTOM framework, automated process engineering tools, and practical playbooks for design and implementation. Additionally, the blueprint leverages Deloitte's relationships with leading cloud and AI technology providers to help support integration.

"Deloitte's Agentic AI Blueprint will provide TM Forum members with a clear path-to-production solution using TM Forum's Open Digital Architecture (ODA), an industry-standard framework, designed to enable agile, modular, and open digital business capabilities. As we introduce our own ODA AI-Native Integration Blueprint, we believe such resources will collectively accelerate the implementation of Agentic AI use cases. Together, we're helping telecom organizations to quickly and strategically integrate Agentic AI into their operations to deliver intuitive, intelligent experiences that will turn everyday customer interactions into lasting loyalty."

- Guy Lupo , Mission Lead, AI & Data Innovation, TM Forum

Building agents to power the future

The Agentic AI Blueprint complements the launch of Deloitte's Global Agentic Network last month, which is helping scale AI-driven workforce solutions for organizations around the world leveraging Deloitte's expansive network of global alliances and technology relationships. These agentic AI solutions highlight a series of investments Deloitte is making, including the recently announced Global Simulation Center of Excellence , to help ensure businesses can implement AI-enhanced strategies while maintaining consistency across the geographies they serve.

About Deloitte

Deloitte refers to one or more of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited (DTTL), its global network of member firms, and their related entities (collectively, the "Deloitte organization"). DTTL (also referred to as "Deloitte Global") and each of its member firms and related entities are legally separate and independent entities, which cannot obligate or bind each other in respect of third parties. DTTL and each DTTL member firm and related entity is liable only for its own acts and omissions, and not those of each other. DTTL does not provide services to clients. Please see to learn more.

Deloitte provides leading professional services to nearly 90% of the Fortune Global 500® and thousands of private companies. Our people deliver measurable and lasting results that help reinforce public trust in capital markets and enable clients to transform and thrive. Building on its 180-year history, Deloitte spans more than 150 countries and territories. Learn how Deloitte's approximately 460,000 people worldwide make an impact that matters at .

