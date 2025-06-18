Nuclearn Unleashes Gamma2, The World's Largest AI Model Built For Nuclear

"Every dollar we save on operations keeps reactors online and carbon out of the atmosphere," said Jerrold Vincent, Co-Founder and CFO of Nuclearn. "With Gamma2, nuclear finally has an AI brain fluent in its language."

Real-World Impact

Already used in operations across 23 reactors, Gamma2 has cut troubleshooting and document development time by up to 98%. Teams rely on it for FSAR lookups, safety evaluations, root cause analysis, and procedure development, drastically improving operational insight and efficiency.

Unlike general AI, Gamma2 was explicitly built for nuclear environments. It supports secure deployments across 10 CFR 810-compliant, on-premise, air-gapped, or SaaS models. Full audit trails, real-time QA tools, and output traceability come standard.

"Most AI models are like hiring a top grad with no nuclear experience-smart, but not plant-ready," added Vincent. "Gamma2 is different. It's like working with a 30-year nuclear veteran who remembers every regulation, procedure, and lesson learned-instantly."

"This feels like nuclear's iPhone moment," said Phil Zeringue, CRO of Nuclearn. "While others debated what AI could do, we built what it can do for nuclear energy."

Availability

Gamma2 is available now through the Nuclearn platform. Organizations can request a demo at .

Media Contact:

Sondra Connor

Sr. Director, Brand & Marketing

Nuclearn

[email protected]

303.847.9409

SOURCE NuclearN