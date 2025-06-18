YY Group Holding Limited Acquires Majority Stake In Transocean Oil Pte. Ltd.

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Singapore, June 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- YY Group Holding Limited (NASDAQ: YYGH) (“YY Group,”“YYGH,” or the“Company”), a global leader in on-demand workforce solutions and integrated facility management (IFM), has acquired a 53% stake in Transocean Oil Pte. Ltd.'s property investment division, specializing in premium commercial office units in Singapore.

This marks YY Group's entry into the property investment sector, expanding its portfolio, diversifying revenue streams, and establishing a foothold in Singapore's dynamic real estate market.

Strategic Significance

The acquisition supports YY Group's growth strategy, taking advantage of Singapore's booming real estate market, projected to grow at 6.5% annually from 2025 to 2030.

“Adding premium properties to our portfolio boosts investor confidence and strengthens our business,” said Mike Fu, CEO of YY Group.

Market Impact

Transocean's properties offer flexibility for internal use or rental income, aligning with YY Group's focus on sustainable growth. Transocean will operate as a property investment arm, generating rental income and benefiting from rising property values.

Operational Plans

Transocean's operations will integrate seamlessly into YY Group's framework, with a dedicated team ensuring high-quality service delivery and leveraging the 24iFM app to enhance client experiences. The Group remains ready to explore further opportunities in Singapore's property market.

Revenue and Growth Potential

In 2024, Transocean's properties generated S$223,000 from three commercial units. With its 53% stake, YY Group gains a controlling interest, positioning itself for long-term gains and strategic growth.

Enhancing Stakeholder Value

This acquisition highlights YY Group's commitment to diversifying its portfolio and strengthening its position in the property investment and IFM industries, boosting investor confidence and ensuring sustainable growth.

“This move allows us to better understand and address our clients' needs, improving services and advancing our 24iFM application,” Mike added.

Safe Harbor Statement

About Transocean Oil Pte. Ltd.:

Founded in 2003, Transocean Oil Pte. Ltd. is a trusted name in Singapore's maritime industry, specializing in ship bunkering, ship management, and chartering services. Strategically located in one of the world's busiest ports, they provide essential support to vessels navigating global waters, ensuring smooth operations with reliable fuel supply and expert ship handling.

Their services extend to the management and chartering of tugboats, barges, and other maritime vessels, making us a versatile partner in the shipping and logistics ecosystem. With a commitment to excellence and customer satisfaction, Transocean Oil continues to deliver efficient, innovative, and sustainable solutions tailored to the dynamic needs of the maritime industry.

About YY Holdings Limited:

YY Group Holding Limited (Nasdaq: YYGH) is a Singapore-headquartered, technology-enabled platform providing flexible, scalable workforce solutions and integrated facility management (IFM) services across Asia and beyond. The Group operates through two core verticals: on-demand staffing and IFM, delivering agile, reliable support to industries such as hospitality, logistics, retail, and healthcare.

Leveraging proprietary digital platforms and IoT-driven systems, YY Group enables clients to meet fluctuating labor demands and maintain high-performance environments. In addition to its core operations in Singapore and Malaysia, the Group maintains a growing presence in Asia, Europe, Africa, Oceania and the Middle East.

Listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market, YY Group is committed to service excellence, operational innovation, and long-term value creation for clients and shareholders.

