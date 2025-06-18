403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Brazil's Oil Gamble: Major Auction Draws Global Investors, Stirs Local Debate
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Brazil's government just held a big auction for oil and gas exploration. The event, run by Brazil's National Petroleum Agency, offered 172 areas where companies can search for oil and gas.
Major international companies like Petrobras, ExxonMobil, Chevron, and China's CNPC won the rights to explore 19 blocks in the Foz do Amazonas basin, which is close to the mouth of the Amazon River.
The auction brought in $180.5 million in signing fees for the government. Companies also promised to invest at least $265 million to look for oil and gas in these areas.
Brazil's leaders say this money will help fund important public services and keep the country's oil industry strong. Officials expect Brazil's oil production to reach 5.3 million barrels a day by 2030, up from 4.68 million in 2023.
However, the auction has sparked debate. Many environmental groups and Indigenous communities worry about drilling near the Amazon, which is one of the world's most important natural areas.
Brazil's environmental agency , Ibama, has not yet allowed drilling in the Foz do Amazonas basin because of concerns about risks to wildlife and local people.
The government argues that developing these oil fields will bring jobs and money to poorer regions in northern Brazil. At the same time, critics say the environmental risks are too high, especially as Brazil prepares to host a major climate summit in the Amazon next year.
This auction shows Brazil's challenge: the country needs money and energy, but it also faces pressure to protect its environment. The government hopes to attract investment and boost the economy, but it must also answer tough questions about the future of the Amazon and its climate promises.
All the information here is based on official government data and statements. No details have been made up or changed.
Major international companies like Petrobras, ExxonMobil, Chevron, and China's CNPC won the rights to explore 19 blocks in the Foz do Amazonas basin, which is close to the mouth of the Amazon River.
The auction brought in $180.5 million in signing fees for the government. Companies also promised to invest at least $265 million to look for oil and gas in these areas.
Brazil's leaders say this money will help fund important public services and keep the country's oil industry strong. Officials expect Brazil's oil production to reach 5.3 million barrels a day by 2030, up from 4.68 million in 2023.
However, the auction has sparked debate. Many environmental groups and Indigenous communities worry about drilling near the Amazon, which is one of the world's most important natural areas.
Brazil's environmental agency , Ibama, has not yet allowed drilling in the Foz do Amazonas basin because of concerns about risks to wildlife and local people.
The government argues that developing these oil fields will bring jobs and money to poorer regions in northern Brazil. At the same time, critics say the environmental risks are too high, especially as Brazil prepares to host a major climate summit in the Amazon next year.
This auction shows Brazil's challenge: the country needs money and energy, but it also faces pressure to protect its environment. The government hopes to attract investment and boost the economy, but it must also answer tough questions about the future of the Amazon and its climate promises.
All the information here is based on official government data and statements. No details have been made up or changed.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- MEET48 Officially Announces TGE And $IDOL Listing On Binance Wallet, Bitget, Gate, MEXC, And Pancakeswap On June 11
- Zircuit Enables Non-Custodial Wallet Top-Ups For Crypto Visa Cards
- Mezo Launches First Full-Stack Bitcoin Economy To Mainnet
- Behavioural Prediction MCP Launches Today: Enabling Personalization For AI-Agents
- Trillion Digital Joins The Borderless.Xyz Network, Deepening Institutional-Grade Stablecoin Liquidity
- Zebec Network Acquires Science Card, Expanding Mission-Driven Finance For Universities
CommentsNo comment