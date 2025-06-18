SUNY New Paltz Announces Partnership With Ecampus As New Official Online Bookstore To Launch In The Summer Of 2025

MENAFN - PR Newswire) SUNY New Paltz is the latest addition to a growing group of SUNY system schools-including Brockport, Canton, Cobleskill, Cortland, Morrisville, Oneonta, Potsdam, Stony Brook, and SUNY Environmental Science & Forestry-that have selected eCampus as their comprehensive course materials provider. This partnership aims to deliver convenient and affordable access to course materials through a personalized online storefront. The platform will integrate seamlessly with SUNY New Paltz's Student Information System, streamlining the ordering process through Single Sign-On (SSO) and allowing students to easily order materials.

Key benefits of this new partnership include exceptional customer service, a broader selection of cost-effective options, and the ability to meet the increasing demand for digital content. Students will have access to new, used, and rental textbooks, as well as various digital materials. Additionally, an exclusive Marketplace will allow students to purchase textbooks and course materials from third-party sellers at discounted prices. Students are ensured the most affordable options for textbooks and course materials with eCampus's price match guarantee and will receive dedicated customer support via email, chat, or phone. eCampus will also offer free shipping to the Gear Shop, where students can conveniently pick up their course materials in store. Our strategic partner University Gear Shop will provide a modern spirit store at SUNY New Paltz. University Gear Shop integrates seamlessly with eCampus Ship2Store Software to ensure efficient package distribution, book buyback, and rental returns in the New Paltz Gear Shop.

The new partnership with eCampus offers significant benefits to both SUNY New Paltz students and faculty. Faculty will have access to the FAST adoption platform, which simplifies the research and selection of course materials from over 10 million titles, regardless of publisher or platform. The platform includes pricing comparisons, adoption metrics, and a student readiness dashboard for real-time insights into purchasing behaviors. Faculty can make adoption changes, order desk copies, and access custom materials like lab manuals-all in one place. eCampus also provides a dedicated account management team to support faculty with training, guidance, and clear communication, ensuring a smooth transition to the new system. Robust analytics dashboards give leadership visibility into key data, enabling informed decisions at both the institutional and departmental levels.

"We've decided to partner with eCampus and University Gear Shop to provide the campus with the most cutting-edge providers of textbooks and spirit wear available in the marketplace," said Steven Deutsch, Executive Director of Campus Auxiliary Services (CAS), an independent not-for-profit organization that contracts with SUNY New Paltz to provide goods and services to enhance the student experience.

About SUNY New Paltz

Located in the heart of a dynamic college town, 90 minutes from New York City, SUNY New Paltz is a highly selective university of more than 7,000 undergraduate and graduate students.

One of the most well-regarded public universities in the nation, SUNY New Paltz delivers more than 100 programs in Business, Liberal Arts, Sciences, Engineering, Fine & Performing Arts and Education.

New Paltz is a community where talented and independent minded people from around the world create close personal links with real scholars and artists who love to teach.

About Campus Auxiliary Services New Paltz

Campus Auxiliary Services, Inc. (CAS) is an independent not-for-profit organization that contracts with SUNY New Paltz to provide services such as the bookstore. CAS's mission is to provide goods and services to enrich daily life at SUNY New Paltz.

About com

eCampus is a premier online retailer of textbooks and digital course materials. Consistently exceeding industry standards, eCampus's mission is to provide the easiest, fastest, and most affordable way for K-12 and higher education students to buy, rent, or sell textbooks and digital content. Founded on July 2, 1999, eCampus reshaped the textbook industry by taking the traditional college bookstore online. Remaining an edtech leader in future-proof course material solutions, eCampus serves over 400 schools, colleges, and universities. Their comprehensive course material solutions suite includes full-service online bookstores, inclusive access and equitable access programs, and expert campus store operations and management. Through products that simplify the adoption, management, and procurement of course materials, eCampus propels student success by delivering the right course materials, at the right time, and the right price. Learn more at ecampus and ecampushighered .

