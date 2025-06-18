Armada Hoffler Announces A. Russell Kirk Will Retire From The Company's Board Of Directors

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Kirk has been a key figure at Armada Hoffler for over 40 years

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., June 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Armada Hoffler (NYSE: AHH) announced that A. Russell Kirk will retire from the Company's Board of Directors. Kirk has been an integral part of Armada Hoffler since 1983, having served in various leadership roles over a 30-year executive career before joining the Board of Directors in connection with the Company's initial public offering in 2013. As a board member and former Vice Chairman, Kirk has played a pivotal role in shaping Armada Hoffler's long-term strategy and was instrumental in guiding the Company through its transition to the public markets.

“It has been an honor to serve on Armada Hoffler's Board of Directors during such a pivotal time in the Company's history,” said Kirk.“Armada Hoffler has grown tremendously over the years, and I am confident its strong leadership and strategic vision will continue to drive long-term success.”

Before joining Armada Hoffler, Kirk practiced law for 10 years as a partner at Kaufman & Canoles, specializing in real estate finance. His extensive background includes eight years of service on the Virginia Port Authority, where he served as Chairman for the final two years of his term. He has also served on the boards of publicly held companies including Resource Bank and Dominion Land.

“We are deeply grateful to Russ for his decades of leadership and commitment to Armada Hoffler,” said Shawn Tibbetts, Chief Executive Officer and President of Armada Hoffler.“We thank him for his dedicated service and the lasting contributions he has made to the Company's foundation and future. His trusted partnership and deep industry knowledge have been instrumental in guiding our strategic growth.”

Kirk earned a bachelor's degree from the University of Virginia and a law degree from Washington and Lee University, where he was elected to the Order of the Coif.

About Armada Hoffler

Armada Hoffler (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (“REIT”) with over four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States. We also provide general construction and development services to third-party clients, in addition to developing and building properties to be placed in our stabilized portfolio. Founded in 1979 by Daniel A. Hoffler, Armada Hoffler has elected to be taxed as a REIT for U.S. federal income tax purposes. For more information visit ArmadaHoffler.com.

Contact:

Chelsea Forrest

Armada Hoffler

Vice President of Corporate Communications and Investor Relations

Email: ...

Phone: (757) 612-4248