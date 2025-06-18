Nothreat And Proxima Tech Announce Strategic Partnership To Build The Future Of Cybersecurity In Azerbaijan

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) BAKU, AZERBAIJAN, June 18, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- NothreatTM, the UK-based AI cybersecurity startup, and Proxima Technology Solutions, a top Azerbaijani IT solutions provider, have announced a long-term strategic partnership to strengthen the cybersecurity landscape across the region. The partnership brings together Nothreat's advanced, self-learning threat defense platform with Proxima Tech's deep regional integration and enterprise expertise.The urgency of this collaboration is underscored by a 29% increase in cyberattacks on Azerbaijani state agencies in April 2025 alone. This sharp rise in threat activity reflects growing digital exposure, making scalable, locally managed defense systems more essential than ever.The partnership has already taken shape through operational collaboration. Earlier this year, Nothreat and Proxima joined forces to secure Qarabağ FK - Azerbaijan's top football club - with Nothreat's AI-powered solutions now protecting the team's digital assets and internal systems. The next major step is the September 2025 launch of one of the country's most advanced Security Operations Centers (SOC) by Proxima Tech in Azerbaijan. The company has chosen Nothreat's platform - including CyberEcho and ThreatShield - to power its own SOC operations and will also offer these products to its clients as a managed service.CyberEcho is Nothreat's patented deception-based defense platform. It uses adaptive decoys - or deception traps - to lure attackers away from real systems, detect malicious activity early, and isolate threats before they escalate. ThreatShield dynamically generates real-time threat lists and feeds them directly into the client's firewall, enabling proactive protection as a managed service through the SOC. CyberEcho offers enterprise-grade protection without the cost or complexity of traditional software licensing or on-premises integration.“This partnership isn't just about deployment - it's about shared direction,” said Alex Frimerman, Co-Founder and Head of Regional Government Relations at Nothreat.“Together, we're creating infrastructure that reflects the needs of a region facing an increasingly complex threat environment. Our Threatscape 2025 report shows a 178% global rise in country-specific cyberattacks, and what we're building with Proxima Tech isn't just reactive - it's a long-term, intelligent answer to a systemic challenge.”“This collaboration is grounded in trust and a shared understanding of what's needed in Azerbaijan today,” added Mammad Mammadov, Director of Proxima Cyber.“By integrating Nothreat's technology into our SOC and working together on broader strategic efforts, we're building more than a security service - we're laying the foundation for regional cyber resilience that grows over time.”Beyond the SOC, the partners will explore broader areas of collaboration, including joint research, shared threat modeling, regional security frameworks, and public awareness initiatives. Both companies see this alliance as a foundation for advancing not just technology - but trust, readiness, and regional cyber maturity.About NothreatNothreat is an AI-powered cybersecurity company delivering real-time protection for enterprises facing today's most advanced digital threats. At its core is the Nothreat Platform - an autonomous, self-learning system built on continuous incremental learning, enabling it to adapt to new attacks without forgetting prior knowledge. It solves the longstanding plasticity–stability dilemma in machine learning and requires no human intervention in the training loop, ensuring both adaptability and consistency in defense.The platform powers a suite of patented and patent-pending technologies that span protection of both web and IoT infrastructure. These include CyberEcho, an AI-driven deception system; AIoT Defender, a lightweight firewall for connected environments; and AI Analyzer - a generative agent that supports security teams by interpreting incidents, surfacing context, and automating reporting. All Nothreat technologies integrate seamlessly with existing infrastructure, including firewalls, EDRs, and SIEMs, delivering over 99% detection accuracy while reducing false positives to below 1%.About Proxima Technology SolutionsComprehensive IT cybersecurity, advanced networking, secure databases, and industry-specific solutions to propel your business forward.

