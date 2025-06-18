403
Jalles Machado's Profit Turns To Loss Despite Record Sugar Output And Strong Revenue
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Jalles Machado S.A., a major Brazilian sugar and ethanol producer, reported a net loss of R$8.5 million ($2 million) in the fourth quarter of the 2024/2025 crop year, according to official company disclosures and financial statements.
This result reversed a net profit of R$7.4 million ($1 million) from the same period last year, highlighting the financial strain facing the company despite operational gains. Founded in 1980, Jalles Machad is a reference in quality, productivity, and sustainability in Brazil's sugar-energy sector.
The company's net revenue rose sharply by 30% year-over-year, reaching R$653.6 million ($119 million) in the quarter, driven by higher sugarcane processing volumes and improved market prices for sugar.
The company processed a record 7.87 million tonnes of sugarcane, up 7.1% from the previous year, and harvested 91,700 hectares, a 6% increase.
Despite these operational achievements, the company's accounting EBITDA fell 22.6% to R$463.7 million ($84 million), reflecting rising costs and margin pressure.
However, adjusted EBITDA increased 78.3% to R$530.3 million ($96 million), mainly due to non-recurring adjustments and fair value changes in biological assets.
Weather and Debt Challenges Erode Jalles Machado's Profitability
The company attributed the loss to higher financial expenses, increased debt, and adverse weather, which included drought and irregular rainfall that directly affected sugarcane yields and quality.
Jalles Machado's net debt grew 10.7% to R$1.73 billion ($315 million), as the company invested heavily in renewing its sugarcane fields for future productivity.
The balance sheet shows that while the company has significant assets, its liabilities-especially long-term debt-remain high, and free cash flow has been negative over the past three years.
Analysts note that Jalles Machado's debt to EBITDA ratio remains manageable at 0.84, but interest coverage is weak, and the company would need to improve cash generation to reduce risk.
During the first nine months of the crop year, Jalles Machado produced 448,200 tonnes of sugar, a 19.7% increase, while ethanol output fell by 8.5% to 354,000 cubic meters as the company shifted its production mix to favor sugar due to better prices.
The company's operational focus has shifted towards maximizing returns from sugar, but the adverse weather and rising costs have eroded profitability.
Looking ahead, Jalles Machado's management remains focused on cost discipline, productivity, and further field renewal to support future growth. However, the company faces continued exposure to weather risks, high debt levels, and volatile commodity prices.
The real story behind the numbers is that strong revenue and operational records have not translated into profit, as financial and climatic pressures continue to weigh on the bottom line.
