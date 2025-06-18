403
Senate Approves First U.S. Stablecoin Law, Setting New Rules For Digital Dollar Tokens
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The U.S. Senate has voted to approve the GENIUS Act, the first national law to set rules for stablecoins. Stablecoins are digital coins that aim to always be worth one U.S. dollar.
They are used for fast, cheap payments and are popular with people and companies who want to avoid the big price swings seen in other cryptocurrencies.
This law says that companies issuing stablecoins must keep enough real dollars or safe government bonds to match every digital coin they create. They must also show monthly reports proving they have these reserves.
Only banks and approved companies can issue stablecoins under the new rules. The law also blocks risky types of stablecoins, called algorithmic stablecoins, for at least two years because of past failures that cost investors money.
U.S. banking regulators will now have the power to watch over stablecoin issuers and make sure they follow the rules. The goal is to protect people's money, stop crime, and make sure digital coins do not hurt the wider financial system.
Lawmakers believe these rules will help keep the U.S. dollar strong around the world, even as more people use digital money. The law is also meant to give businesses clear rules so they can safely use stablecoins for payments and other services.
The bill now goes to the House of Representatives. If it passes there, President Donald Trump is expected to sign it into law. The outcome will matter to businesses, investors, and anyone using digital money, both in the U.S. and abroad.
All details and figures in this article come from official government sources and public records. No information has been made up or changed.
