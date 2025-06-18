MENAFN - Market Press Release) June 17, 2025 1:10 am - Barox International Limited, a premier investment advisory firm specializing in the technology sector, today issued a comprehensive analysis on why Oppenheimer analysts are increasingly optimistic about Nvidia Corporation

Barox International Limited, a premier investment advisory firm specializing in the technology sector, today issued a comprehensive analysis on why Oppenheimer analysts are increasingly optimistic about Nvidia Corporation's (NASDAQ:?NVDA) future-specifically tied to the growing“sovereign AI” demand from global nations.

Oppenheimer recently raised its Outperform rating and reiterated its US?$175 price target for Nvidia, citing key strategic developments that are expected to significantly elevate the company's long-term growth trajectory. The firm emphasized that sovereign AI infrastructure initiatives present an estimated US?$1.5?trillion total addressable market, with Europe alone accounting for roughly US?$120?billion.

This optimistic outlook follows CEO Jensen Huang's recent European tour, which included partnerships with Deutsche Telekom to develop Germany's sovereign AI systems-enabling industrial use-cases such as digital twins, robotics, engineering, and simulation. Similarly, a landmark sovereign AI collaboration with the European Broadcasting Union was unveiled at Paris's VivaTech, with further engagements showcased at London Tech Week.

These partnerships helped drive Nvidia's stock upward by approximately 1.4–2% following the announcement, pushing the share price to around?US?$144–145-just below its record high of US?$149.41.

Market Significance & Competitive Positioning

Oppenheimer analyst Rick Schafer anticipates that sovereign AI deployments-especially in Europe-will accelerate demand for Nvidia's full-stack hardware and software ecosystem, positioning the company favorably for the next wave of computing infrastructure.

Their analysis projects substantial growth from multi-gigawatt data centers dedicated to sovereign AI, with units alone expected to generate up to US?$50?billion each by 2028.

In addition, Oppenheimer reaffirmed its confidence in Nvidia's Q1 performance, maintaining the US?$175 price target based on steady AI accelerator demand from cloud providers-supported by the ramp-up of Blackwell-based systems.



Barox's Strategic Synopsis

Barox International agrees that Nvidia's sovereign AI momentum marks a critical turning point in its long-term narrative.“Nvidia's ability to capitalize on national-scale infrastructure needs, combined with its dominant AI compute stack, creates a compelling investment thesis,” said Edward Voss, Chief Investment Officer at Barox International.

Nevertheless, Barox emphasizes key considerations:

Geopolitical Sensitivity – Navigate export restrictions and local compliance in sovereign markets.

Execution Essentials – Monitor integration of EV-hardware-driven partnerships into infrastructure deployment.

Valuation Risk – The current valuation reflects high expectations; timely delivery will be essential to sustain multiple expansion.

Barox International Limited advises investors to monitor these developments closely, as they may impact airline profitability and stock performance in the coming months.

