Smartee Unveils Modular Automated Production Line, Redefining Clear Aligner Manufacturing

"Since 2018, Smartee has pioneered the R&D of automated production technology for clear aligners," said Mr. Haoxue Pu, Chief Technology Engineer at Smartee Denti-Technology. "We methodically evolved from perfecting single-machine automation, to implementing large-scale integrated lines, and now, introducing a modularized system. This journey reflects our commitment to continuous innovation and enhanced services for our clients."

One of the most important aspects in clear aligner manufacturing is scaling the production of highly customized products efficiently and cost-effectively. While the large-scale, integrated, automated line offers the advantage of high production capacity and ensures consistent product quality, the modular design enables rapid reconfiguration for different product types and precise handling of complex cases without interrupting routine workflows.

Smartee's newly launched modular line works in tandem with the existing integrated line. Instead of relying solely on monolithic workflows, a hybrid production model in which modular units can be flexibly activated enables scalable throughput while maintaining consistent clinical standards.

Proprietary Micro-Negative Pressure Thermoforming Technology

Traditional thermoforming may lead to uneven thickness of the aligner tray, particularly between the anterior and posterior segments. Smartee's micro-negative pressure technology enables precision in material control during forming. The result is aligners with exceptional thickness uniformity across the entire dental arch and a minimized thickness differential range.

This innovation solves the critical issue of aligner thickness inconsistency, and its patent has been filed.

Algorithm-Driven Laser Cutting Integrated with MES

Precision cutting is crucial for ensuring a proper fit and function of aligners. Smartee integrates advanced proprietary algorithms directly with its Manufacturing Execution System (MES). This resolves the challenges in task scheduling and precision laser cutting execution. This eliminates deviations that can occur in less sophisticated systems, guaranteeing that the aligner delivered to clinicians aligns precisely with the treatment plan.

Global Expansion: Precision Manufacturing Goes Worldwide

Smartee's Modular Automated Production Line allows for rapid deployment across new regions. Its outstanding feature of balancing scalability and adaptability enables Smartee to establish localized production hubs with speed and consistency. With facilities in China and Spain already operational, the system will soon support practices in more markets, delivering faster case turnaround and more responsive service for clinicians worldwide.

Far beyond a manufacturing upgrade, Smartee's Modular Automated Production Line reflects a forward-looking vision for intelligent, adaptive infrastructure-designed to evolve with the dynamic needs of modern orthodontic care.

