Meta Builds Lab to Develop Human-Level AI
(MENAFN) Meta’s chief executive, Mark Zuckerberg, is initiating a discreet effort to develop what he envisions as “superintelligence,” according to a news agency’s report released on Tuesday.
This new initiative forms part of his broader strategy to establish a lead in the growing competition to reach human-equivalent artificial intelligence capabilities.
Sources with knowledge of the development shared with the outlet that Zuckerberg is directly involved in assembling a carefully selected group of trusted AI scientists and technical experts.
He reportedly aims to bring on board about 50 individuals, including a newly appointed head of AI research.
To facilitate close collaboration, workspaces at Meta’s Menlo Park office have been rearranged to position this team in close proximity to Zuckerberg himself.
The objective, as described in the report, is to ensure that Meta surpasses rival firms in the pursuit of artificial general intelligence (AGI) – the concept where machines would be able to replicate human intelligence across a vast array of activities and domains.
This ambitious project arises during a time of internal disappointment regarding Meta’s current large language model, Llama 4, which allegedly did not fulfill Zuckerberg’s “expectations.”
In response, he is said to have ordered the production of a “top-tier” AI solution before the year ends, driving teams to extend their working hours to reach the aggressive timeline.
In addition, plans to launch Meta’s most advanced system to date, named “Behemoth,” were reportedly paused.
Executives are believed to have determined that the model offered only marginal improvements over prior versions, despite prior assertions that it would outshine AI systems developed by OpenAI, Anthropic, and Google.
