China extends 240-hour visa-free transit to many worldwide nations


2025-06-18 05:06:06
(MENAFN) On Thursday, China expanded its visa-free transit policy to include Indonesia, increasing the number of eligible countries to 55, according to state media referencing China’s National Immigration Administration. This extension means that travelers from countries such as Indonesia, Russia, and the United Kingdom can now benefit from China’s 240-hour visa-free transit.

Under the updated rules effective Thursday, Indonesian passport holders with valid travel documents can enter China through any of 60 designated ports located across 24 provincial-level regions. They are permitted to remain in China for up to 240 hours (10 days) without a visa, provided their journey continues to a third destination.

Earlier this week, China also introduced a trial visa-free transit policy for holders of regular passports from Saudi Arabia, Oman, Kuwait, and Bahrain.

