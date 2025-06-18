403
Mexican Peso Edges Higher As U.S. Sales Slump And Domestic Inflation Rises
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) U.S. Census Bureau data showed retail sales fell 0.9 percent in May, underlining weakness in consumer demand and weighing on the dollar's appeal. The peso firmed to 18.93 per dollar on June 17, marking a modest 0.10 percent gain from the prior session.
Trading ranged between 18.82 and 18.97, reflecting subdued volatility amid thin end-of-week flows. Mexican inflation data released by INEGI recorded a 4.42 percent annual rise in consumer prices through May, above the central bank's 3 percent target range.
Monthly prices rose 0.28 percent as non-core items such as agricultural goods and energy exerted upward pressure. Stalling disinflation risks complicate Banxico' policy path despite recent rate cuts.
Banxico cut its benchmark interest rate by 50 basis points in May to 8.5 percent, the third such move since February. Officials cited weakening economic activity and a cooling labor market as justification for continued rate relief.
Investors now await the June 26 policy decision for clarity on the next adjustment. Technical indicators on the daily chart depict persistent bearish momentum.
Price trades below the 50-day simple moving average at 19.02, the 100-day at 19.14, and the 200-day at 19.98, highlighting resistance near 19.00. The MACD histogram stays negative and its signal line sits above the MACD line, underscoring downward bias.
The 14-day RSI pins at 37.7, pointing to mild oversold conditions that could invite a short-covering bounce. The 4-hour chart offers early bullish hints as price holds above the 21-period EMA at 18.97 and nears the 50-period EMA at 18.99.
Mexican Peso Poised for Short-Term Recovery
A recent MACD crossover on this timeframe generated a modest positive histogram shift, while the RSI rose to 50.2, indicating balanced momentum and potential for a short-term recovery.
Global factors also shape the peso's course. The Federal Reserve maintained its federal funds rate at 4.25 percent to 4.50 percent amid mixed U.S. data, keeping the dollar in check and preserving carry advantages for higher-yielding peso assets.
Emerging-market flows into Mexican debt and equities remained selective as trade tensions and Middle East unrest punctuated risk sentiment.
Looking ahead, a decisive break above 18.97 on the 4-hour chart could spur a rally toward 19.00–19.05, testing the daily 50-day SMA and psychological resistance.
Conversely, a drop below 18.88 may open the way for renewed selling toward 18.75, the next support zone derived from February lows. Market participants should weigh these technical thresholds against evolving macro data.
U.S. consumption trends, Mexico's inflation trajectory, and Banxico's guidance will dictate the peso's near-term swings. Traders must monitor global risk appetite and domestic yields to navigate this delicate backdrop.
