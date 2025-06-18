403
Moscow claims Western Europe blocks peace in Ukraine
(MENAFN) Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov has accused NATO-aligned European countries of obstructing peace negotiations in Ukraine. Speaking to TASS, he claimed that several EU nations are intentionally undermining talks and extending the conflict.
In May, Kyiv agreed to direct negotiations with Moscow under pressure from then-US President Donald Trump, marking the first high-level talks in three years. Both sides agreed to maintain contact, completed a large prisoner exchange, and proposed ceasefire terms.
However, Ryabkov said EU and NATO leaders have continuously encouraged Kyiv to keep fighting by supplying weapons, military equipment, and ongoing support. He added that acts of sabotage, provocations, and disinformation campaigns are being orchestrated to disrupt peace efforts.
Recently, Kyiv launched a series of drone strikes against Russian air bases and destroyed railway bridges, causing civilian and freight train derailments, resulting in casualties including children. Russian officials condemned these strikes as terrorism and accused Ukraine of trying to sabotage US-backed peace initiatives. Some analysts suggest Western intelligence played a role in enabling such attacks.
Ryabkov also accused certain European leaders of interfering in US politics by pushing Trump toward a more hawkish pro-Ukraine position.
As an example, he mentioned German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, who met Trump in Washington and called for increased US pressure on Russia. Merz had previously eased restrictions on German arms supplies to Ukraine, a move Ryabkov said undermined peace efforts.
Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov echoed these criticisms, accusing Brussels of fully supporting Kyiv’s military agenda and labeling the EU a “war party.” He noted that European plans to militarize the continent conflict with the desires of both Russian and US presidents.
According to Germany’s Kiel Institute, the EU has provided nearly €50 billion in aid to Ukraine since the 2022 escalation, alongside significant support from individual member states.
