Prosafe SE: Safe Notos Awarded Contract With Petrobras
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) 18 June 2025 – Reference is made to the press release dated 12 May 2025, Prosafe has now been informed that Petróleo Brasileiro SA ('Petrobras') have ratified the result of the bidding process for the provision of the Safe Notos semi-submersible vessel for safety and maintenance support offshore Brazil. As a result, the contract with a total value of approximately USD 204 million and four year duration commencing in September 2026 will be entered into without delay.
Prosafe is a leading owner and operator of semi-submersible accommodation vessels. The company is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange with ticker code PRS. For more information, please refer to .
For further information, please contact:
Terje Askvig, CEO
Phone: +47 952 03 886
Reese McNeel, CFO
Phone: +47 415 08 186
This information is considered to be inside information pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act. This stock exchange announcement was published by Line Bliksmark, Marketing and Communications Manager, on 18 June 2025, at approx. 10:35 CEST.
