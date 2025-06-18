403
IAEA director condemns attacks on Zaporozhye power plant
(MENAFN) Rafael Grossi, Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), has strongly condemned attacks on the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant (ZNPP), Europe’s largest nuclear facility. His statement came shortly after Russian officials reported multiple drone strikes on the plant, attributing the attacks to Ukrainian forces. Moscow has previously accused Kiev of targeting the site.
The ZNPP has been under Russian control since March 2022, when the local population voted in a referendum to join Russia—an outcome Ukraine has dismissed as illegitimate. Around the same time, the IAEA established a monitoring mission at the plant, which remains in place today.
Speaking in Russia’s Kaliningrad region, Grossi emphasized that any attack on a nuclear power plant, particularly the ZNPP, is “completely unacceptable.” However, he refrained from blaming either side, noting that the IAEA’s role is strictly technical.
Grossi highlighted that the IAEA’s presence aims to deter such attacks by monitoring and documenting any incidents. He recently met with Aleksey Likhachev, CEO of Russia’s Rosatom nuclear corporation, describing their discussions as highly productive.
Likhachev stressed the importance of the IAEA mission at ZNPP, saying it provides the international community with accurate information, helping to combat misinformation and provocations.
The IAEA chief reported that the team at the plant had heard gunfire targeting drones reportedly attacking the facility’s training center, followed by explosions. He noted this was the fourth drone attack on the training center this year and urged an immediate end to such assaults, warning of potentially severe consequences.
Meanwhile, the ZNPP’s Telegram channel confirmed that Ukrainian forces carried out multiple drone strikes on the training center but stated there were no casualties or major damage.
