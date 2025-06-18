India's Exports Rise 5.75% To USD 142.43 Bn In April-May 2025

MENAFN - KNN India)India's total exports, encompassing both merchandise and services, reached an estimated USD 142.43 billion during the April-May 2025 period, marking a notable increase of 5.75 per cent compared to the USD 134.69 billion recorded in the corresponding period of 2024.

This growth reflects the country's continued momentum in international trade despite global economic uncertainties.

The merchandise export sector contributed USD 77.19 billion to the total, representing a modest but positive growth of 3.07 per cent from the previous year's USD 74.89 billion.

Within this category, non-petroleum exports demonstrated stronger performance, valued at USD 64.25 billion and registering a significant 7.53 per cent increase compared to USD 59.75 billion in April-May 2024.

Electronic goods emerged as the standout performer among merchandise exports, recording an impressive 54.10 per cent surge from USD 2.97 billion in May 2024 to USD 4.57 billion in May 2025.

Other key growth drivers included organic and inorganic chemicals, which increased by 16 per cent to reach USD 2.68 billion, and drugs and pharmaceuticals, which grew by 7.38 per cent to USD 2.48 billion.

The marine products sector also showed robust expansion with a 26.79 per cent increase, rising from USD 0.58 billion to USD 0.73 billion year-over-year.

Ready-made garments of all textiles contributed to the positive trend with an 11.35 per cent growth, reaching USD 1.51 billion compared to USD 1.36 billion in the previous year.

For May 2025 alone, India's combined exports totalled USD 71.12 billion, reflecting a 2.77 per cent increase over May 2024.

However, merchandise exports for the month declined slightly to USD 38.73 billion from USD 39.59 billion in the previous year. This decrease was offset by strong services performance, which reached an estimated USD 32.39 billion, up from USD 29.61 billion in May 2024.

The services sector demonstrated particularly strong momentum, with exports estimated at USD 65.24 billion during April-May 2025, representing a 9.11 per cent growth compared to USD 59.79 billion in the same period last year.

This sector continues to be a significant contributor to India's trade surplus, generating USD 31.19 billion compared to USD 26.15 billion in April-May 2024.

On the import side, total imports during April-May 2025 reached USD 159.57 billion, showing a 6.52 per cent increase from the previous year's USD 149.81 billion.

Merchandise imports grew to USD 125.52 billion from USD 116.16 billion, while services imports remained relatively stable at USD 34.05 billion compared to USD 33.64 billion in 2024.

The trade deficit widened during the period, with the overall deficit reaching USD 17.14 billion compared to USD 15.12 billion in April-May 2024.

The merchandise trade deficit specifically expanded to USD 48.33 billion from USD 41.27 billion in the corresponding period of the previous year.

Regional trade patterns showed notable variations, with the United States leading as a growth destination for exports, recording increases of 16.93 per cent in May 2025 and 21.78 per cent during April-May 2025.

Other significant growth markets included China, Australia, Russia, and Germany. On the import side, the United Arab Emirates, China, and the United States were among the top sources showing increased trade volumes.

