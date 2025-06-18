Corpay Cross-Border Extends Exclusive Partnership With West Ham United

MENAFN - AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- Corpay, Inc.*, (NYSE: CPAY) a global leader in corporate payments, is pleased to announce that Corpay's Cross-Border business has entered into a multi-year agreement to extend their successful and exclusive collaboration with West Ham United as their Official Foreign Exchange (FX) and International Payments Partner.

Corpay Cross-Border has provided a range of corporate foreign exchange payments solutions for West Ham United since 2018. Under this multi-year extension, the London based Premier League club, along with their network of corporate business partners will continue to benefit from access to Corpay Cross-Border's innovative global payments and currency risk management solutions.

“Over the course of the last seven seasons, we have had the privilege to act as the Official FX and International Payments Partner of West Ham United,” said Brad Loder, Chief Marketing Officer, Corpay Cross-Border Solutions.“Our team is honoured by the faith that the club's Finance and Partnership teams has in us and are incredibly excited about the renewal of our partnership. We look forward to the opportunity to continue to work alongside West Ham, and their broader corporate business partner network to help power their global payments and execute their plans to manage their currency risk for many years to come.”

Andy Mollett, Chief Financial Officer at West Ham United said:“Corpay Cross-Border Solutions are an integral part of our global payment operation. This long-term partnership has delivered exceptional support and expertise for the Club and we look forward to working with them closely in the coming years to mitigate our FX exposure.”

Nathan Thompson, Executive Director, West Ham United, added:“We are delighted to extend our partnership with Corpay Cross-Border Solutions, particularly during a crucial time for the Club as we continue to build our global reach. We have seen significant success in introducing Corpay's expertise to relevant businesses with FX exposure and within our wider Hammers Business Network, making them a critical part of West Ham United's international business offering. We look forward to continuing our successful collaboration in the years ahead.”

About Corpay

Corpay, Inc. (NYSE: CPAY) is a global S&P500 corporate payments company that helps businesses and consumers pay expenses in a simple, controlled manner. Corpay's suite of modern payment solutions help its customers better manage vehicle-related expenses (such as fueling and parking), travel expenses (e.g. hotel bookings) and payables (e.g. paying vendors). This results in our customers saving time and ultimately spending less. Corpay Cross-Border refers to a group of legal entities owned and operated by Corpay, Inc.

Corpay – Payments made easy. To learn more visit .

*“Corpay” in this document primarily refers to the Cross-Border Division of Corpay, Inc.

