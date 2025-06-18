Fiber Global Raises $20 Million Series A To Scale Circular Building Materials Platform

MENAFN - AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- Fiber Global, a pioneer in sustainable building materials, today announced it has raised $20 million in Series A funding. The round was led by DBL Partners, with Founder and Managing Partner Ira Ehrenpreis joining the Board of Directors. The capital will support Fiber Global's mission to transform abundant global waste streams into scalable, sustainable building materials, starting with expansion of its U.S. manufacturing footprint.

Fiber Global's proprietary technology platform converts abundant global waste streams into durable, high-performing building materials capable of outperforming existing solutions with a dramatically lower carbon footprint. Manufactured in the United States, Fiber Global's products are also formaldehyde free, have zero harmful volatile organic compounds (VOCs), and are UL GREENGUARD GOLD certified. With construction materials responsible for over 10% of global greenhouse gas emissions, Fiber Global aims to lead the transition toward a climate-positive, affordable, and resilient building materials industry through a circular manufacturing approach that also strengthens local economies.

“ From day one, our relationship with DBL Partners and Ira Ehrenpreis has been invaluable,” said KC McCreery, Founder and CEO of Fiber Global.“Their team brings more than just investment; they actively engage and support our growth on a daily basis with intentionality. DBL Partners and Ira Ehrenpreis are truly part of the Fiber Global team, sharing our mission and vision of reclaiming tomorrow. This investment round provides us with the ability to continue rapidly scaling our United States manufacturing footprint and production capacity."

Over the past two and a half years, Fiber Global has focused intensely on the execution and scalability of reclaiming global waste streams to build more affordable, better performing, and truly sustainable products. The company is already partnering with leading materials companies to deploy its products across multiple building materials applications, offering a low-carbon alternative without compromising on performance or cost. DBL Partners has a long-standing track record of supporting transformative companies that rethink industry norms and apply deep innovation across both product and processes to redefine what is possible at scale.

“Fiber Global exemplifies the mission-driven, execution-oriented companies DBL seeks to back,” said Ira Ehrenpreis.“KC and his team are building a platform with the potential to revolutionize the building materials sector, combining sustainability, performance, and affordability at scale. Fiber Global is building a better and more economically compelling product that also has a superior environmental footprint, demonstrating how double bottom line is not about tradeoff or compromise but about winning with the best value proposition.”

With increasing global focus on the need to decarbonize the built environment and diversify the supply chains of key building materials, Fiber Global is positioned to meet a surge in demand from partners seeking high-performance, cost-effective, and environmentally cleaner alternatives. The Series A round validates the company's commercial traction and technology and sets the stage for broader expansion in the years ahead.

About Fiber Global

Fiber Global is a climate technology company redefining building materials through circular innovation. With a mission to reclaim abundant global waste streams to create sustainable, high performing building materials, Fiber Global is driving the shift toward a more resourceful and resilient future. Founded in 2023, the company is headquartered in Brownsburg, IN. Learn more at .

About DBL Partners

DBL Partners is a pioneering impact investor and among the largest in the venture asset class. The firm invests in companies that can deliver both top-tier venture capital returns and enable social, environmental, and economic benefits. DBL Partners manages over $1.5B in assets, and has helped to scale industry-transforming companies across multiple sectors, including electric vehicles, the earth-space nexus, renewable energy, circular economy, and many others. More information can be found at: .

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements regarding Fiber Global's growth plans, market opportunities, product capabilities, and expected impacts. These statements are based on current assumptions and estimates and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release, and Fiber Global undertakes no obligation to update them in light of new information or future events.

