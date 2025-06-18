MENAFN - AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE )-- Ververica , the original creators of Apache Flink® and a leader in stream processing technology, today announced a new partnership with Aiven, the AI-ready open source cloud data platform. This partnership enables Aiven to provide Ververica's Unified Streaming Data Platform to their customers, expanding access to enterprise-grade streaming data capabilities for data-driven businesses around the world.

Ververica Announces Partnership with Aiven - Empowering Leading Enterprises to Create Value from their Data in Real-Time

Under the partnership, Aiven customers can now unlock enterprise-grade stream processing with Ververica's powerful platform - allowing them to make decisions and take actions at speed with data from any source - plus expert support from the original creators of Apache Flink.

“This partnership is about removing friction and delivering real business value,” said Vladimir Jandreski, Chief Product Officer at Ververica.“Aiven users running Kafka can now seamlessly step into real-time stream processing with Apache Flink® through our enterprise-grade platform. And for Ververica users, Aiven simplifies operations with a proven managed service. Together, we're lowering the barrier to scalable, high-performance streaming.”

"Partnering with Ververica gives our customers direct access to enterprise-grade stream processing, powered by the creators of Apache Flink," said Conor Forde, SVP Go To Market at Aiven. "Together, we're making it easier to build scalable, real-time applications with expert support and unlock more value from streaming data, faster."

This marks the first step forward in further collaboration to position Aiven and Ververica in leading the way forward for empowering enterprises to create value from their data.

About Ververica

Ververica, the original creators of Apache Flink®, empowers businesses with high-performance data streaming and processing solutions. Streamlining operations, developer efficiency, and enabling customers to solve real-time use cases reliably and securely. Ververica's advanced Streaming Data Platform, powered by its cloud native VERA engine, revolutionizes Apache Flink®, making it easy for organizations to harness data insights at scale. With Ververica, customers can meet any business SLA, leveraging advanced data streaming and processing capabilities in real-time or on the lakehouse. Ververica enables businesses to connect, process, govern, and analyze data, across infinite use cases, with flexible deployment options, including public cloud, private cloud, or on-premise environments. Discover more at ververica .

About Aiven

Aiven is a global open source data platform company, helping organizations drive more value from their data. As a trusted foundation to power innovation, Aiven's comprehensive cloud data platform combines the tools to stream, manage and analyse data, simply, securely, and rapidly. Aiven is trusted by customers globally to create next-gen applications with confidence. Learn more at aiven .

