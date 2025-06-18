Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
In Panama There Is No Teachers Strike In Guacuco: The School That Chose Not To Close -

In Panama There Is No Teachers Strike In Guacuco: The School That Chose Not To Close -


2025-06-18 04:06:13
(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) While many schools in Panama are paralyzed by teacher protests, in Guacuco, Tortí, the María Elena Díaz School is defying the crisis and keeping classes going. This is a story of commitment and perseverance that reveals another side of education in difficult times. At 7:06 a.m., three children were walking along the side of the Pan-American Highway. The June sky, still gray, was just beginning to clear over Guacuco, a rural community in the Tortí district of the Chepo district.

They were wearing uniforms, carrying worn backpacks, and the steady pace of those with a clear destination: the María Elena Díaz bilingual school. The scene might seem ordinary, were it not for the fact that in other regions of the country, such as Colón, West Panama, Veraguas, Chiriquí, Coclé, and Bocas del Toro, public schools and colleges are closed, with teachers on strike in protest of Law 462, which reformed social security. In Guacuco, however, classes never stopped.

Guacuco, Panama, is located in the province of Panama Este, specifically within the Corregimiento (district) of Tortí, in the Chepo district. It's considered part of a larger rural area in eastern Panama, near the border with Darién. Guacuco is actually comprised of two distinct communities: Guacuco Guna, an indigenous community, and Guacuco Latino, a community with Latino and Guna families.

Here's a more detailed breakdown:

  • Province: Panama Este.
  • District: Chepo, specifically the Corregimiento (district) of Tortí.
  • Communities: Guacuco Guna (indigenous) and Guacuco Latino.
  • Location: Situated along the Pan-American Highway.
  • Rural Area: Part of a larger rural area in eastern Panama, near Darién.

MENAFN18062025000218011062ID1109688866

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search