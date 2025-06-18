IAS Launches New AI-Driven Contextual Category Reporting For Meta Platforms, Maximizing Optimization And Precision For Advertisers

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "We are closing the loop for advertisers, providing powerful, trusted, AI-driven granular insights across Meta that in turn power optimization solutions to ensure marketers are protecting brand equity, minimizing wasted spend and delivering maximum return on their investment," Integral Ad Science CEO Lisa Utzschneider. "Measurement reporting aligned to contextual categories means greater coverage and performance for our customers' ad campaigns on Meta."

As part of Total Media Quality (TMQ) for Meta, contextual category reporting provides advertisers with the most accurate and actionable brand safety and suitability measurement. TMQ is powered by IAS's multimedia technology, providing unmatched insight into video content through frame-by-frame analysis of video images, audio, and text to provide the most accurate measurement at scale. Advertisers using IAS's Content Block List optimization solution can now access the new contextual category reporting.

With Meta contextual category reporting, advertisers get:



Greater transparency: Added insight into the contextual suitability of an ad's content adjacency across Feed and Reels with trusted third-party analysis.

Measurement reporting at parity: Aligned with contextual categories offered for IAS's first-to-market Content Block Lists for Meta. Expanded contextual categories: 46+ categories including Politics, Natural Disasters, Religion, Family & Parenting - Kids Content, and more, available globally across 34 languages.

In October 2024, IAS announced the launch of its first-to-market Content Block Lists for Meta, after being selected as the provider to develop this optimization solution. In April 2024, IAS announced the expansion of its Brand Safety and Suitability Measurement product to now include the category of misinformation aligned to industry standards across Facebook and Instagram Feed and Reels . In February 2024, IAS announced the availability of its AI-driven Total Media Quality (TMQ) Brand Safety and Suitability Measurement across Facebook and Instagram Feed and Reels in partnership with Meta to offer advertisers coverage for advanced, industry-leading measurement.

About Integral Ad Science

Integral Ad Science (IAS) is a leading global media measurement and optimization platform that delivers the industry's most actionable data to drive superior results for the world's largest advertisers, publishers, and media platforms. IAS's software provides comprehensive and enriched data that ensures ads are seen by real people in safe and suitable environments, while improving return on ad spend for advertisers and yield for publishers. Our mission is to be the global benchmark for trust and transparency in digital media quality. For more information, visit integralads .

